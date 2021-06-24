UPDATED: Bassett motorcyclist dies from injuries in Franklin County crash

Richard L. Boyce Jr., 30, the motorcycle operator who collided with sports-utility vehicle in Franklin County on June 18, died on Tuesday from the injuries he received in the crash.

Boyce, a Bassett resident, along with his passenger, Chastedy R. Boyce, 29, received life-threatening injuries when both were ejected during the crash.

A release on Thursday from the Virginia State Police did not provide an updated report on Chastedy Boyce's condition.

A 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser was traveling west on Snow Creek Road, about a mile east of Shady Grove Road, at about 7:45 p.m. when it crossed the center line and struck an eastbound 2018 Harley-Davidson carrying the Boyces, the release said.

The impact of the crash caused the Toyota to veer off the road and strike a tree.

The Boyces were flown to Carilion Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, and the driver of the Toyota, Lori D. Oyler, 52, of Martinsville, was transported by ambulance to Carillion Memorial for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries, the release said.

The Boyces were wearing helmets, and Oyler was wearing a seatbelt.

Virginia State Police Trooper G.L. Goad continues to investigate the crash, and VSP said charges are pending.

