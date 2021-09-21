UPDATED: Bassett student charged with threatening classmates in 'isolated incident'

Gravely said she wanted to assure the families that school officials always take any type of threat to student safety seriously, and she warned students to be aware that law enforcement takes such threats seriously also.

"I encourage you to talk with your children about the importance of reporting suspicious activities, threats or disturbing information to a trusted adult as soon as they are aware," Gravely wrote. "Please remind them that if they become aware of a concern, their first response should be to alert school administration and/or the school resource officer so that it can be dealt with quickly.

"The goal of Bassett High School’s staff is to foster an atmosphere where students feel free to come to us if they become aware of a threat to student safety."

The 14-year-old is charged officially with making threats of death or bodily injury to persons on school property.

He is being held at W.W. Moore Juvenile Detention Facility located in Danville.

Deputes ask that anyone having information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

Bill Wyatt of the Bulletin staff contributed to this report.