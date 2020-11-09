UPDATED: Henry County Sheriff's Office confirms a vehicle found down embankment was car driven by missing Ridgeway woman

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that the vehicle found down an embankment on Sunday was indeed the 2002 Toyota a Ridgeway woman was driving when she was last seen on July 3.
Someone called the Martinsville-Henry County Emergency 911 Center at about 12:20 p.m. Sunday to report a vehicle down a steep embankment in the 2900 block of Chestnut Knob Road in Ridgeway, a release from the sheriff’s office said.
Responding deputies discovered a silver 2002 Toyota Solara. Its Virginia license plate number -- Virginia license plate number VC-3019 -- matched that of the vehicle driven by Jeneen Lavita Jamison Valentine, 58, who lives on Chestnut Knob Road.
Human remains located inside the vehicle were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia in Roanoke for an autopsy for identification and to determine the cause and manner of death.
The release did not specify the condition of the body or any other details.
Valentine last was seen on July 3 when she left her mother’s house in Henry County. She never showed up for a cookout there the next day. Investigators had been looking for her since she was reported missing on July 16.
Jerrold Price wrote on his Facebook account Sunday that he had received a call from the sheriff’s office that deputies had found the vehicle his sister, Jeneen Lavita Jamison Valentine, had been driving when she had gone missing.
The vehicle appears to have been traveling north on Chestnut Knob Road when it exited the roadway and went over the embankment, the sheriff’s office release said. The vehicle came to rest in an area of brush and heavy vegetation where it was difficult to see until the foliage fell back because of cold weather.
The crash is under investigation by the Virginia State Police. The Bulletin reached out on Sunday to VSP for further information concerning the investigation, but there has been no response.
Martinsville Bulletin reporter Holly Kozelsky contributed to this report.
