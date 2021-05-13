UPDATED: Henry County woman who had been missing is found safe

The Virginia State Police have canceled a senior alert after a Henry County woman missing since Monday was found safe.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Catherine Vernon Stone, 63, had last been seen Monday night on Old Liberty Drive in Axton when VSP issued its alert on Tuesday afternoon.

The notification Thursday afternoon by VSP said: "Per notification by the Henry County Sheriff's Office, Ms. Stone has been safely located. The Senior Alert has been canceled."

The details of where Stone was found, how was found and her overall condition were not released immediately.

Stone is known to suffer from cognitive impairment.