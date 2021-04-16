UPDATED: Police dog finally chases down man who steals a Henry County ambulance

Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry’s voice was heard over the radio calling for his deputies to back off the chase at the Patrick County line, where Patrick County deputies were waiting to take over.

“We initially had deputies staged at areas to deploy spike strips in an effort to disable the ambulance, and we became involved in the pursuit before it entered into our county on Council Line Road,” Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said.

Patrick County Deputy Noah Wolfe was able to deploy spike strips ahead of the ambulance, and even though tires on the vehicle’s right side were damaged by those spikes, Martin continued to drive the ambulance, sometimes at speeds reportedly in excess of 80 mph.

Patrick County Deputy Rob Martin attempted to initiate a rolling roadblock, and Derrick Martin rammed the ambulance into his squad car.

“The suspect was running on rims on the wrong side of the road at approximately 30 mph, with rear running gear damaged, when Deputy Martin attempted to block him in,” Smith said. “It was apparent that the suspect was not going to stop until we removed him from the road.”

After Deputy Martin was rammed, Smith said, Dillon used the front bumper of his patrol vehicle to force the ambulance off the road.