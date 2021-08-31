Virginia Gov. Northam pardons posthumously Martinsville Seven

Gov. Ralph North this morning has granted posthumous pardons for the Martinsville Seven, the group of young Black men who were executed in 1951 for alleged rape of a white woman.
The governor’s office issued a release announcing the pardons following a meeting with advocacy groups from Martinsville and elsewhere on Tuesday morning.
Frank Hairston Jr. (18), Booker T. Millner (19), Francis DeSales Grayson (37), Howard Lee Hairston (18), James Luther Hairston (20), Joe Henry Hampton (19) and John Claybon Taylor (21) were the seven.
The state earlier this year abolished the death penalty, and the governor’s office said in its release that from 1908 to 1951, all 45 prisoners executed for rape in Virginia were Black men. In 1977, the Supreme Court ruled that imposing the death penalty for rape was cruel and unusual punishment.
The release said these pardons do not address the guilt of the seven, but they recognize these men “were tried without adequate due process and received a racially-biased death sentence not similarly applied to white defendants.”
“This is about righting wrongs,” Northam said in the release. “We all deserve a criminal justice system that is fair, equal, and gets it right — no matter who you are or what you look like. I’m grateful to the advocates and families of the Martinsville Seven for their dedication and perseverance. While we can’t change the past, I hope today’s action brings them some small measure of peace.”
The release said the pardons “recognize the unjust, racially-biased sentences these men received, as well as the disturbing lack of due process in their trials and convictions. All members of the Martinsville Seven were convicted and sentenced to death within eight days, and each defendant was tried by juries made up entirely of white men.
“Some of the defendants were impaired at the time of arrest or unable to read the confessions they signed, and none had attorneys present during their interrogation.”
Read the full pardon here.