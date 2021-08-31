Virginia Gov. Northam pardons posthumously Martinsville Seven

Gov. Ralph North this morning has granted posthumous pardons for the Martinsville Seven, the group of young Black men who were executed in 1951 for alleged rape of a white woman.

The governor’s office issued a release announcing the pardons following a meeting with advocacy groups from Martinsville and elsewhere on Tuesday morning.

Frank Hairston Jr. (18), Booker T. Millner (19), Francis DeSales Grayson (37), Howard Lee Hairston (18), James Luther Hairston (20), Joe Henry Hampton (19) and John Claybon Taylor (21) were the seven.

The state earlier this year abolished the death penalty, and the governor’s office said in its release that from 1908 to 1951, all 45 prisoners executed for rape in Virginia were Black men. In 1977, the Supreme Court ruled that imposing the death penalty for rape was cruel and unusual punishment.

The release said these pardons do not address the guilt of the seven, but they recognize these men “were tried without adequate due process and received a racially-biased death sentence not similarly applied to white defendants.”