WATCH NOW: A Collinsville man becomes the third person arrested in deadly shootout at El Norteno

A Collinsville man has become the third person arrested in relation to a deadly shootout that occurred at the El Norteno Restaurant in February.

Jamel Daeshaun Turner, 21, had been hospitalized for injuries he received during the incident but on Thursday Martinsville Police charged Turner with malicious assault in which a victim was injured, conspiring to malicious assault in which a victim was injured, using a firearm during a felony-first offense and shooting into a public place resulting in injury.

Turner joins Rosario Eggleston, 20 of Martinsville and Jamal Jenkins, 24, of Collinsville who were arrested shortly after the incident occurred.

Shavon Lamont Reid, 33, and Keilo Anton Martin, 23, both of Martinsville, were shot and killed in the restaurant during the shooting, previous court testimony has revealed.

The shootout occurred while the restaurant in Martinsville was packed with customers on a Friday night, Feb. 4.

Turner was one of two men hospitalized in Roanoke with injuries from the incident. The other injured person has not been identified, and neither his injuries nor his condition have been described by the Virginia State Police, who took over the investigation because an MPD officer who sped to a call of shots fired also fired during the incident.