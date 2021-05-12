 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Area law enforcement have memorial in honor of officers killed in the line of duty
WATCH NOW: Area law enforcement have memorial in honor of officers killed in the line of duty

Lane Perry

Area law enforcement officials and government leaders gathered Tuesday morning in Martinsville City Council chambers to honor 10 officers from Martinsville and Henry County who have died in the line of duty.

The ceremony was a response to Police Week and Peace Officers’ Memorial Day, which is marked on May 15.

memorial honor guard 2

Honor Guard from the various police agencies.

The service opened with Bishop Joe Gravely offering a prayer and Martinsville Police Chief Eddie Cassady welcoming a small group of families of the fallen along with interested citizens.

Cassady noted that 124 officers have died in the line of duty in 2021, 64 because of COVID-19 and 23 as the result of gunfire. Other causes of death included assault, automobile crash, heart attack, stabbing and being struck by a vehicular assault.

memorial joe gravely

Bishop Joe Gravely

Statistics show that police deaths have been on the decline for decades even though the number of officers has grown significantly.

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund cites the greatest number of law enforcement deaths occurred in 1930, when 307 officers died. Those numbers decreased after Prohibition but spiked again in 1970, 2001 and 2007.

Last year the leading cause of death among law enforcement was COVID-19, when the virus claimed the lives of 234 out of 362 officers who passed away.

memorial kathy lawson

Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson
memorial debra buchanan

Henry County Vice Chair Debra Buchanan

Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson and Henry County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Debra Buchanan each read proclamations honoring the officers, followed by the entering of the color guard and reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance.

The Posting of the Colors was presented by members of the Martinsville Sheriff’s Office, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Martinsville Police Department and Virginia State Police honor guards.

memorial lane perry

Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry

Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry read each of the names of the local officers killed in the line of duty followed by the ringing of a bell by David Cameron after each name was read.

A recording of "Taps" on the trumpet by Dylan Cochran and "Amazing Grace" by 1st Sgt. Michael McCann on the bagpipes were played.

Martinsville Sheriff Steve Draper recognized the family members of the fallen who were in the audience, followed by a silent prayer and a closing prayer by Gravely.

A boxed lunch was served to each attendee as he or she left council chambers.

memorial collage 1

James Michael Phillippi, VSP, killed Jan. 11, 2014 (from top left); Jonathan W. Bowling, MPD, killed Jan. 26, 2005; Charles Eugene Morris, VSP, killed 1962; Willis Herman Ferguson, HCS0, killed 1975; George F. Carter, MPD, killed June 14, 1919; Paul Edward Grubb, HCSO, killed July 2, 1989; John Hughes Mitchell, HCSO, killed May 4, 1922; George Melvin Brown, HCSO, killed June 26, 1984; and John J. Johnston, Fieldale PD, killed Jan. 27, 1945. Not pictured is George S. Frame, Bassett PD, killed March 18, 1923.

Local law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty:

  • James Michael Phillippi, Virginia State Police, killed Jan. 11, 2014.
  • Jonathan W. Bowling, Martinsville Police Department, killed Jan. 26, 2005.
  • Charles Eugene Morris, VSP, killed 1962.
  • Willis Herman Ferguson, Henry County Sheriff's Office, killed 1975.
  • George F. Carter, MPD, killed June 14, 1919.
  • Paul Edward Grubb, HCSO, killed July 2, 1989.
  • John Hughes Mitchell, HCSO, killed May 4, 1922.
  • George Melvin Brown, HCSO, killed June 26, 1984.
  • John J. Johnston, Fieldale Police Department, killed Jan. 27, 1945.
  • George S. Frame, Bassett Police Department, killed March 18, 1923.
memorial room 3

Council Chambers where memorial service for local police officers killed in the line of duty was held.
memorial eddie cassady

Martinsville Police Chief Eddie Cassady
memorial steve draper

Martinsville City Sheriff Steve Draper

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

