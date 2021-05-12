WATCH NOW: Area law enforcement have memorial in honor of officers killed in the line of duty

Area law enforcement officials and government leaders gathered Tuesday morning in Martinsville City Council chambers to honor 10 officers from Martinsville and Henry County who have died in the line of duty.

The ceremony was a response to Police Week and Peace Officers’ Memorial Day, which is marked on May 15.

The service opened with Bishop Joe Gravely offering a prayer and Martinsville Police Chief Eddie Cassady welcoming a small group of families of the fallen along with interested citizens.

Cassady noted that 124 officers have died in the line of duty in 2021, 64 because of COVID-19 and 23 as the result of gunfire. Other causes of death included assault, automobile crash, heart attack, stabbing and being struck by a vehicular assault.

Statistics show that police deaths have been on the decline for decades even though the number of officers has grown significantly.

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund cites the greatest number of law enforcement deaths occurred in 1930, when 307 officers died. Those numbers decreased after Prohibition but spiked again in 1970, 2001 and 2007.