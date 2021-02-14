WATCH NOW: Bassett girl found safe is a caution to parents, investigators say

Police determined that Broadway and Merritt had been communicating with each other on social media since December and that Merritt had driven to Henry County earlier this month and set up camp in a wooded area behind Broadaway’s home, where they met several times, a release stated.

Police say they believe Merritt picked up Broadaway after he coerced her to leave her home, and she hadn’t been seen since.

"We believe she left willingly," Perry said. "He had been living out of his vehicle and taking care of his personal hygiene at the fitness center.

"We discovered he had a pop-up tent in the woods not far from the home, and she [Broadaway] was going to see him at this tent."

Perry said Saturday afternoon that investigators were looking into a credible sighting of the two in Danville.

"He has family ties in Spring, Texas and one may assume or think he would be heading to that area," Perry said. "We are doing everything that can be done."

Hendersonville, where Merritt and Broadaway were found, is south of Asheville, about four hours away from Martinsville.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was joined by the Virginia State Police and the FBI in the search for Broadaway and Merritt.