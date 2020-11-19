WATCH NOW: Body found in car confirmed to be Janeen Valentine of Ridgeway

The medical examiner in Roanoke has confirmed that a body found last week in a car down a steep embankment near Ridgeway indeed was Janeen Lavita Jamison Valentine, the woman who had not been seen since July 3.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke confirmed Valentine’s identity through DNA analysis, a release from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said.

Results of the preliminary autopsy showed no apparent signs of foul play or homicide. The completed autopsy report will be pending additional testing, the release said.

Valentine, who lived on Chestnut Knob Road, was found inside the Toyota Solara she was known to have been driving down a very steep drop-off in the 2900 block of Chestnut Knob Road, not very far from her home.

The car was spotted from above, and the body was found inside just after noon on Nov. 8, the release said.

Valentine last was seen when she left her mother’s house on July 3 and did not return as planned the next day. She was reported missing on July 6, and law enforcement officials, family and friends had been searching for clues as to her whereabouts.