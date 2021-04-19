WATCH NOW: Bond hearing continued for a Collinsville man arrested on charges related to the deadly shootout at El Norteno

The bond hearing for a Collinsville man arrested on charges related to a deadly shooting that occurred at the El Norteno Restaurant in February has been continued while he awaits assignment of a public defender.
Jamel Daeshaun Turner, 21, had been hospitalized for injuries he received during the incident, but on Thursday he became the third person arrested in the shooting.
Turner appeared before Martinsville General District Court Judge Joan Ziglar by video conference for his arraignment Monday morning.
Ziglar informed Turner of the charges against him: malicious assault in which a victim was injured, conspiring to malicious assault in which a victim was injured, using a firearm during a felony-first offense and shooting into a public place resulting in injury.
Ziglar then looked over the paperwork and told Turner that he qualified for a court-appointed attorney.
The bond hearing for Turner was scheduled in the same courtroom three hours later, but 45 minutes before that hearing was to occur, the Martinsville General Court Clerk’s office confirmed that the hearing would be continued because Turner had not yet been assigned an attorney and had not been afforded the opportunity to talk with counsel.
Turner joins Rosario Eggleston, 20 of Martinsville and Jamal Jenkins, 24, of Collinsville who were arrested shortly after the incident occurred.
Shavon Lamont Reid, 33, and Keilo Anton Martin, 23, both of Martinsville, were shot and killed in the restaurant during the shooting, previous court testimony has revealed.
The shootout occurred while the restaurant in Martinsville was packed with customers on a Friday night, Feb. 4.
Turner was one of two men hospitalized in Roanoke with injuries from the incident. The other injured person has not been identified, and neither his injuries nor his condition have been described by the Virginia State Police, who took over the investigation because a Martinsville Police officer who sped to a call of shots fired also fired during the incident.
Security video played at Jenkins’ bond hearing shows Eggleston and Turner near the cash register at the front entrance of the restaurant before the shooting that claimed the lives of Reid and Martin began.
The video shows what appears to be an altercation inside the restaurant that ends when Reid shoots Martin, and then Jenkins shoots Reid.
After the shooting inside the restaurant had ended, Virginia State Police Special Agent Scott Mitchell has testified, the video shows a person identified as Tahj Kapel and an unidentified person in a pink shirt go out of the front door and into the parking lot.
“Kapel has no guns and is facing away,” Mitchell said. “Turner lifts both arms and began firing into the parking lot at Kapel, and Eggleston begins shooting at Kapel, with one arm lifted.”
That’s when a Martinsville Police officer on routine patrol, whose name has not been released, approached with a rifle and began firing back.
“The bodycam on the officer shows him returning fire, and Turner drops,” Mitchell said. “Kapel was also hit.”
Eggleston and the woman retreated inside the restaurant, and then the video shows Eggleston going back out on the patio and pulling Turner inside.
Eggleston is appealing his bond denial in Martinsville Circuit Court on Wednesday, and Turner, Eggleston, and Jenkins are all scheduled to be back in Martinsville General District Court on May 20.
