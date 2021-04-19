WATCH NOW: Bond hearing continued for a Collinsville man arrested on charges related to the deadly shootout at El Norteno

The bond hearing for a Collinsville man arrested on charges related to a deadly shooting that occurred at the El Norteno Restaurant in February has been continued while he awaits assignment of a public defender.

Jamel Daeshaun Turner, 21, had been hospitalized for injuries he received during the incident, but on Thursday he became the third person arrested in the shooting.

Turner appeared before Martinsville General District Court Judge Joan Ziglar by video conference for his arraignment Monday morning.

Ziglar informed Turner of the charges against him: malicious assault in which a victim was injured, conspiring to malicious assault in which a victim was injured, using a firearm during a felony-first offense and shooting into a public place resulting in injury.

Ziglar then looked over the paperwork and told Turner that he qualified for a court-appointed attorney.