WATCH NOW: Martinsville man arrested in death of cab driver in Danville

Danville authorities said Monday they believe James Edward Fultz IV, 47 of Martinsville “got a ride in a cab and at some point during the fare, cut or stabbed the driver,” a Danville Police Department release stated.

The driver, Wendy Harris, 51, died at the scene in the 500 block of Gay Street. Police found the body when responding to a medical emergency call shortly before 9 p.m.

Residents of the area said Monday that they saw flashing lights and police cars in their neighborhood, which they say usually is a safe part of the city.

“It was a lot of police out here,” said Joann Lumpkins, who has lived in the neighborhood for about four years.

She said she didn’t hear a struggle but looked outside after she saw reflections of flashing lights in her windows.

What ever had happened, she figured, it wasn’t routine.

“When I saw the [crime scene] tape, I knew it was something different,” Lumpkins told the Danville Register & Bee on her front porch on a cold Monday morning.

Harris, the cabbie, lived in Danville did not have a known connection to Fultz, Danville Police Capt. Richard Chivvis said at the start of a HEART walk held in the neighborhood by police Monday afternoon.