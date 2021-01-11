WATCH NOW: Martinsville man arrested in death of cab driver in Danville

Danville authorities said Monday they believe James Edward Fultz IV, 47 of Martinsville “got a ride in a cab and at some point during the fare, cut or stabbed the driver,” a Danville Police Department release stated.
The driver, Wendy Harris, 51, died at the scene in the 500 block of Gay Street. Police found the body when responding to a medical emergency call shortly before 9 p.m.
Residents of the area said Monday that they saw flashing lights and police cars in their neighborhood, which they say usually is a safe part of the city.
“It was a lot of police out here,” said Joann Lumpkins, who has lived in the neighborhood for about four years.
She said she didn’t hear a struggle but looked outside after she saw reflections of flashing lights in her windows.
What ever had happened, she figured, it wasn’t routine.
“When I saw the [crime scene] tape, I knew it was something different,” Lumpkins told the Danville Register & Bee on her front porch on a cold Monday morning.
Harris, the cabbie, lived in Danville did not have a known connection to Fultz, Danville Police Capt. Richard Chivvis said at the start of a HEART walk held in the neighborhood by police Monday afternoon.
The walks, Heal and Engage After Recent Trauma, take place in communities that have recently experienced a homicide or tragedy. The purpose is to tell to have the department and other organizations meet with residents in neighborhoods affected by a traumatic event — such as a fatal shooting — within 24 to 72 hours after it happens.
“This is about educating the community and letting them know what happened,” said Danville Police Chief Scott Booth.
The walks also provide an opportunity for the department to let neighbors know what services are available to them.
Just before the walk began, Capt. Jerry Pace gave about 20 to 25 participants — mostly members of the police department — talking points for the walk. The homicide was an isolated incident and there are no immediate safety concerns in the community, he told them to tell neighbors.
Officers and representatives from other organizations knocked on doors, introduced themselves and described what happened so residents would understand what occurred.
On Sunday night, the suspect left before police arrived on scene, but officers were able to track to him an area near Temple Avenue.
He was arrested after what police described as a brief foot chase.
At the scene of the HEART walk, Booth praised the work of his department in apprehending the suspect.
“We made a quick arrest,” he said.
Chivvis said it was not known how many times the victim was stabbed and cut, or the suspect’s motive.
“What we don’t have is the ‘why,’” Chivvis said.
For Lumpkins, Gay Street is a pleasant neighborhood and the homicide came as a surprise.
“Mostly, it’s pretty safe, people are friendly,” she said. “It’s shocking to see something like this here.”
Fultz is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection to Harris’ death and also is charged in a robbery of Carter’s Quick Shoppe at 3103 West Main St. on Dec. 27, police reported.
He is being held in Danville City Jail without bail.
John Crane is a reporter for the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at jcrane@registerbee.com or 434-791-7987.