WATCH NOW: Sightings of abduction suspect, Bassett girl reported in Danville

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police determined Broadway and Merritt had been talking with each other on social media since December. Authorities said in a release that Merritt drove to Henry County earlier this month and set up camp in a wooded area behind Broadaway’s home where they met several times.

Police said they believe Merritt picked up Broadaway after he coerced her to leave her home. She hasn’t been seen since.

"We believe she left willingly," Perry said. "He had been living out of his vehicle and taking care of his personal hygiene at the fitness center.

"We discovered he had a pop-up tent in the woods not far from the home and she [Broadaway] was going to see him at this tent.

Merritt is described as a white male, 5-foot-10, 250 pounds. He is wanted on abduction charges related to Broadaway’s disappearance.

The pair is believed to be traveling in a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis, light green in color, with Texas registration DMP-2294.

"He has family ties in Spring, Texas, and one may assume or think he would be heading to that area," Perry said. "We are doing everything that can be done."