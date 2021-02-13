WATCH NOW: Sightings of abduction suspect, Bassett girl reported in Danville

A national AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old girl from Bassett police think was lured away by a man she met on social media.
By the time Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry called a news conference Saturday, the search for Allie Michell Broadaway had expanded more than a thousand miles. Perry said Saturday they had credible sighting of the two in Danville.
Members of the Southwestern Virginia Internet Crimes against Children Task Force first notified the Henry County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday they had flagged messages on Instagram between the two, a release stated.
Police caught up with with 21-year-old Kaleb Christopher Merritt, of Spring, Texas, at Planet Fitness in Martinsville. It was there they seized his cellphone.
"The communication was concerning, but not illegal — probably like a well-being check," Perry said. "We made contact with Mr. Merritt and pushed it as far as we could legally, we talked to the commonwealth attorney and the communication was not illegal."
Even though police thought they had possession of Merritt's means of communicating with Allie Michell Broadaway, the following day she was reported missing from her home on Reed Creek Drive.
The AMBER Alert was issues late Friday night.
"There was still a means of communication and they were still communicating electronically," Perry said.
Police determined Broadway and Merritt had been talking with each other on social media since December. Authorities said in a release that Merritt drove to Henry County earlier this month and set up camp in a wooded area behind Broadaway’s home where they met several times.
Police said they believe Merritt picked up Broadaway after he coerced her to leave her home. She hasn’t been seen since.
"We believe she left willingly," Perry said. "He had been living out of his vehicle and taking care of his personal hygiene at the fitness center.
"We discovered he had a pop-up tent in the woods not far from the home and she [Broadaway] was going to see him at this tent.
Merritt is described as a white male, 5-foot-10, 250 pounds. He is wanted on abduction charges related to Broadaway’s disappearance.
The pair is believed to be traveling in a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis, light green in color, with Texas registration DMP-2294.
"He has family ties in Spring, Texas, and one may assume or think he would be heading to that area," Perry said. "We are doing everything that can be done."
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is joined by the Virginia State Police and the FBI in the search for Broadaway and Merritt.
"We have two people who have not made a good decision and now they are two people running that are desperate," said Perry. "This is a message for Kaleb — this can easily be stopped, it can be deescalated.
"Take her [Broadaway] somewhere where she can be safe and drop her off."
Anyone having information as to the whereabouts of either Broadaway or Merritt is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 632-7463.
Said Perry: "If anyone remembers anything or if they spoke to Mr. Merritt and he left a number or and email address, we need to know. There are people that continue to reach out and are urging him to stop this situation."
