Woman testifies; abduction and rape charges certified against Henry County men

Two Henry County men will remain in jail on charges of forcing a woman to provide sexual favors to settle a debt, but not all charges will be going forward.

The defense poked enough holes in the prosecution’s defense at a preliminary hearing in Henry County General District Court on Monday for Judge James McGarry to drop a charge of rape against Bobby Helms Sr. and fail to certify a charge of sodomy against Waylon Allen Cox, 36, both of Fieldale.

Henry County Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Nester said after the hearing that his office will revisit the case file and consider bringing the sodomy charge back against Cox, or perhaps appeal to a grand jury for a direct indictment.

A 20-year-old woman was first called to the witness stand Monday morning and said she and another woman were “riding around and hanging out” in Roanoke when they ended up in the parking lot of Food City in Radford on Jan. 10.

The Martinsville Bulletin does not name alleged victims in cases involving sexual assault or similar elements.

A man the woman called “Joe Joe,” with whom she said she had sex with in the past and owed $2,000, drove up to the two women in the parking lot.

The woman identified “Joe Joe” as Deshawn Kiree Tucker, 29, of Pulaski and told the court after a conversation with Tucker the two women got out of their vehicle and left with Tucker in his vehicle.

“He had threatened my family and I owed him money,” she said. “He told me we could do this the hard way or I could work it off.”

The woman testified that she was first brought to Floyd County and the second woman went along with them to make sure “I didn’t do something stupid.”

Tucker gave the women over to Cox and he took them to his home on Frank Redd Road in Fieldale, the woman said.

“Joe Joe gave Waylon $2,000 and I told them I didn’t want to do this,” the woman said.

Inside Cox’s house, the woman said, she was taken to the bathroom, where she performed oral sex on a man she thought was Cox’s brother.

A second man came in the bathroom, but did not participate in a sex act with her, she said.

“I wasn’t pleasing his people, so I wasn’t making his money back,” the woman testified Cox told her.

From Cox’s house, the woman said, she was taken to Helms’ house on Sleeping Hills Farm Road in Fieldale.

“Waylon told me I was OK and nothing would happen, and then he told me to ‘take care of’ his man,” the woman said.

“I didn’t want to do it and I was scared,” the woman said.

The woman then described four instances of sex involving her and Helms at Helms’ house that night and the following day.

Also, the next day the woman said Helms took both women to ‘get some weed” and then to Walmart and the Dollar General Store where he bought them a change of clothes and finally to Hardee’s for breakfast before going back home.

Helms took her cellphone away from her while she was at his house, but she had already sent a text to the Henry County 911 Communications Center asking for help.

Henry County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived about 10 minutes after her text, the woman said, and she was taken to a hospital in Rocky Mount where she was examined by a forensics nurse.

Kevin Wilson, Cox’s attorney, asked the woman if she took recreational drugs and she told him nothing other than marijuana, but when questioned by Helms’ attorney, Michael McPheeters, she admitted that she had taken methamphetamine and cocaine over a year ago.

“So how were both substances found in your system when you were examined in Rocky Mount?” asked McPheeters.

The woman shrugged her shoulders, but reiterated that she was a current user of only marijuana.

Both Wilson and McPheeters closed their arguments by painting a picture of a woman who was a drug user and had begun selling drugs to pay for her habit.

“She came to Henry County to get high, and there is no evidence that anyone made her do any of these things,” said McPheeters. “She’s lying here on the witness stand today, and her testimony is not credible.”

“There are variations with this woman’s statement,” said Wilson. “She has said here today that she never had sex with my client, and yet my client is charged with this very serious charge.”

Investigator E.D. Monroe testified that he was unable to find the second woman to serve her with a subpoena requiring her to testify at the hearing and, given the testimony of the woman who was there, the charge of sodomy against Cox deserved a closer look.

McGarry said he had “no problem” certifying the charge of abduction against Cox, but would not certify the charge of sodomy against him.

Helms had been charged with two counts of sodomy and three counts of rape, but McGarry dismissed one count of rape because the woman’s testimony only recounted two such encounters with Helms and not three.

Tucker is charged with two counts of abduction and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Radford General District Court on Feb. 17.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

