Martinsville police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday.

Nyjeon Dameae Brandon, 20, of Martinsville, was taken to the Sovah Health Emergency Room in Martinsville in a personal vehicle by "private citizens," at 2:25 a.m. Sunday, according to a police news release.

Brandon died shortly after his arrival as a result of gunshot wounds that he had received.

The investigation is in its early stages, but has revealed that the shooting took place while Brandon was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling in the 300 block of Commonwealth Boulevard, the release stated.

That block is in the vicinity of a Verizon store, the Henry-Martinsville Health Department and the former National Guard Armory.

Court records indicate Brandon was due in Martinsville General District Court Monday morning for arraignment on charges of being a fugitive and carrying a concealed weapon. Both of the charges were related to a June 4 incident.

Detectives are collecting evidence and tracking down leads received from the public. Anyone having information is encouraged to contact Lt. Jim Lovell at 276-403-5301 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463.