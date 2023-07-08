Sheriff Wayne Davis has suspended four Henry County deputies without pay after what he described as a "concerning use of force incident" at the Henry County Adult Detention Center that sent an inmate to a hospital.

Davis held a press conference late Friday to announce he had asked the Virginia State Police to investigate the matter.

"On July 1st, a subject was arrested and brought into the Henry County Adult Detention Center for being drunk in public. Upon entering the detention center, he was intoxicated and very uncooperative," Davis said. "A short time later that subject refused to change into his issued jail uniform. That situation ultimately escalated and resulted in Henry County deputies using force on the subject."

Davis said the person, whose name he declined to reveal, was injured during the incident and transported to Sovah Health in Martinsville where he was treated and released.

"After reviewing this incident, I immediately contacted the Virginia State Police and I asked them to please come in and conduct an independent review of this incident," Davis said. "We have turned over everything to the Virginia State Police and they have begun their investigation into the incident."

Commonwealth's Attorney Andrew Nester did not speak, but was present and advised Davis on one occasion not to answer a question posed by the media concerning the specific injury or injuries that the inmate incurred.

Davis said an internal affairs investigation was underway.

When the new 400-bed jail opened in March 2022, Davis said the sheriff's office was tasked with hiring nearly 100 new deputies to staff it at a time when it was difficult to find people with proper qualifications willing to do the job.

"The minimum hiring age was reduced to 19 years of age, but I can say effective today that we will take the minimum hiring age back to 21 years old."

Davis said he didn't know the number, but approximately 30% of the deputies currently working at the jail were under the age of 21.

Davis said all deputies under 21 would be reassessed and other issues at the jail were also being addressed including the chain of command that resulted in him not learning about the incident until Thursday, five days after it occurred.

The person was arrested before midnight July 1 and the incident at the jail occurred shortly after midnight July 2.

Said Davis: "Unfortunately these incidents take place from time to time across this entire country and no chief and no sheriff can be there with their officers 24 hours a day to oversee every process."

Davis was sworn in as sheriff June 26 and officially took office July 1, after his predecessor, Lane Perry, retired. Davis is running for a full four-year term as sheriff in the November election against Del Mills and Daryl Hatcher.