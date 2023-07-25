A Fieldale man was denied bond at a hearing in Henry County Circuit Court on Friday and his mother was chastised by the judge for calling her son a good father.

Michael Aundrea Hairston, 39, of 188 George Hairston Road was found armed with a semi-automatic pistol when Henry County deputies entered his mother’s home where he was staying on June 21, according to a release from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Hairston was charged with possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl after having a prior conviction, possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony, and possession of a firearm while knowingly being in possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance, the release said.

Lulu Scales was called to the stand as a character witness at the bond hearing and she identified herself as Hairston’s mother.

When asked if her son was a good father, she said he was “the best” and “not many grown men would change a dirty diaper.”

“Good parents don’t sell drugs; that word has got to get out in this community,” said Judge James McGarry, speaking directly to Scales while she was still on the stand. “I hear people say that all the time. I know you love him, but we need that pressure. We need to stop putting up with that, so I’m sending this out as a social message.”

Henry County Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Nester said Hairston was facing a possible 19-year mandatory sentence, if convicted of all charges, had failed to appear in court on five occasions and allegedly was selling illegal drugs from his mother’s home.

McGarry denied bail and remanded Hairston back to the Henry County Adult Detention Center.

In other recent crime and court activity:

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office

Ricky Lee Marshall Jr., 41, on July 18: Contempt of court.

Santana Pencannon Williams, 22, on July 18: Simple assault.

Allen Lee Williams, 51, on July 18: Contempt of court, probation violation.

Jose Eugenio Bustamante, 28, on July 18: Simple assault.

Samuel Russell Goad, 49, on July 18: Driving on a suspended license, reckless driving.

John Wright Goodman, 26, on July 18: Malicious wounding.

Montel Montoya Carter, 29, on July 19: Probation violation.

Tammy Lynn Wells, 50, on July 19: Resisting arrest.

James Edward Baldwin Jr., on July 19: Simple assault, strangulation, and larceny.

Teslia Jane Hodges, 28, on July 19: Embezzlement.

Omar Montal Hairston, 49, on July 19: Failure to appear.

John Christopher Inge, 32, on July 19: Probation violation.

James Michael Young, 53, on July 19: Probation violation.

Martinsville Circuit Court

Trent Austin Kaufmann, on July 17: Sentenced to two years with one year and six months suspended and $336 in costs for trespassing and carrying a concealed weapon.

Antwane Demetrius Cole, Martinsville, on July 20: Sentenced to 20 years with 19 years and three months suspended and $2,368 in restitution, fines and costs for two counts of distribution of cocaine.

Olaf Ryan Hurd, Martinsville, on July 20: Sentenced to six years with four years suspended and $565 in costs for strangulation with injury and assault and battery of a family member.

Kaymel Matos, Martinsville, on July 20: Sentenced to 20 years and one month with 19 years and eight months suspended and $2,803 in fines and costs for three counts of forgery, perjury, and driving while under the influence—1st offense.

Antwan Dominique Thomas, Martinsville, on July 20: Sentenced to five years with three years and two months suspended for an amended charge of possession of cocaine.

Mark Andrew Whalen, Martinsville, on July 20: Sentenced to three years with two years and nine months suspended and $590 in costs for possession of methamphetamine.

Chad Aaron Rose, Martinsville, on July 21: A charge of conspire to distribute oxycodone was dismissed.

Martinsville Sheriff’s Office

Byron Jerome Hairston, on July 10: Three counts of manufacture/distribute schedule I/II drugs—2nd offense, manufacture/distribute imitation drugs.

Joshua Andrew Harris, on July 11: Misdemeanor probation violation, felony probation violation.

Catina Faye Johnson, on July 11: Driving while under the influence of drugs—1st offense.

Elwood Keith Vanvalkenburg, on July 11: Grand larceny, felony probation violation.

Coretta Rochelle Bradner, on July 12: Driving while under the influence of drugs—1st offense.

Charles Irvin Witcher, on July 12: Felony probation violation.

Williams Alonzo Vaughn, on July 13: Possession of schedule I/II drugs, driving while under the influence—2nd offense, driving after forfeiture of license.

Zachary Allen Elkins, on July 13: Driving while under the influence of drugs—2nd offense.

Roy Steve Robinette, on July 13: Substitute sample in drug/alcohol screening.

Karen Sue Myers, on July 14: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Collene Marie Garafola, on July 14: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Michael Devon Penn, on July 14: Intoxication in public.

Michelle Barrow Drane, on July 14: Eight counts of felony probation violation, two counts of misdemeanor probation violation.

Chadrick Quamain Lee, on July 14: Reckless driving, failure to report an accident with property damage, driving while license revoked, six counts of felony probation violation, misdemeanor probation violation.

Carolyn Ann Carswell, on July 14: Failure to appear.

Michael Davon Penn, on July 14: Intoxication in public.

Davon Paul Henderson, on July 15: Intoxication in public.

Nathan Allen Kennedy, on July 15: Intoxication in public.

Brian Christopher Agnew, on July 16: Assault and battery of a family member.

Michael Davon Penn, on July 16: Intoxication in public.

Jinez Larry-Darnell Hairston, on July 16: Three counts of carry concealed weapon, assault on law enforcement person, resist arrest with threats, remove/alter serial numbers on a firearm, fleeing from a law enforcement officer.

Patrick County Sheriff’s Office

Carl Richard Eberhardt, 60, Stuart, on July 14: Driving while under the influence—1st offense.

August Bailey Holt, 23, Stuart, on July 14: Assault on a family member.

Steve Adam English, 41, Arrington, on July 16: Three counts of misdemeanor failure to appear.

Casey Marie Henderson, 36, Patrick Springs, on July 18: Misdemeanor failure to appear.

Mayon Jay Jackson Jr., 57, Mt. Airy, North Carolina, on July 19: Public intoxication.

Tanya Leahann Branch, 42, Patrick Springs, on July 19: Obtain money by false pretense, grand larceny.

William Scott Jackson, 49, Woolwine, on July 19: Malicious wounding.

Jeffrey Wayne Rogers, 63, Stuart, on July 20: Two counts of endangering or threatening a species by taking ginseng when it is not in season, petit larceny, and interfere with the property rights of another.

William Daniel Rogers, 55, Stuart, on July 20: Two counts of endangering or threatening a species by taking ginseng when it is not in season, petit larceny, and interfere with the property right of another.

Karleigh Jean Rorrer, 20, Stuart, on July 20: Disregard law enforcement command, reckless driving.