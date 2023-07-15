A Henry County man, who police say nearly decapitated a woman, was scheduled to go on trial Wednesday, but on Monday multiple charges including attempted murder were dismissed.

Anthony Jerome Hairston, 54, of Axton, will not be going free, said Martinsville Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Hall. Instead, the charges have been refiled and Hairston will still have his day in court.

“At no point was there any chance he was going to get released,” Hall said Tuesday.

“We were knocking on the door of a speedy trial,” Hall said. “Police arrested him and when they got to his vehicle they found fresh bloodstains in the vehicle and the blood was from the victim and she’s testified that she’s never been in the car.”

Hall said a rapid blood test returned positive for the victim’s blood, but such a test is inadmissible in court. Instead, it must be sent to the state lab and be tested in order to be admitted as evidence in a trial.

“The lab results are not back yet; they are overworked and overburdened and we’re told not to expect the results back until late July,” Hall said.

Hairston’s attorney, Elmer Woodard, would not agree a continuance, Hall said.

“I need this blood. Juries like to have CSI evidence and most of the time it doesn’t work out that way, but this time I have it,” Hall said. “He drove away in this car and if I don’t present this, then the defense will. He’ll [Woodard] use it over my head to decimate me.”

So Hall said after he asked for the continuance and Woodard objected, Hall had the charges against Hairston dismissed, only to bring them back through the use of a warrant.

A preliminary hearing was held in Martinsville General District Court in February. Hairston had been charged with attempted murder in the first degree, malicious assault in which the victim was injured and strangulation with wounding or injury.

The charges stem from an incident Sept. 5 at an apartment on Mountain Road in Martinsville where Sherri Lynn Horsley was found by police with her throat cut and blood in the hallway, on the wall and on the kitchen floor.

Martinsville Police Chief Rob Fincher had told the Bulletin shortly after Hairston’s arrest that despite nearly having her head cut off, Horsley was still alive when paramedics arrived.

The Bulletin obtained photographs of Horsley’s injury before and after surgery, but is not publishing them due to the graphic nature of the images.

In the preliminary hearing, Horsley was the first person called to the witness stand.

“He came to my apartment about 7 a.m. and woke me up. He knocked on the glass doors and said he had something to take care of at 8 a.m. and had nowhere to go,” Horsley said of the man she said she knew and identified as Anthony “Ant” Jerome Hairston. “We sat down and started talking and I heard a noise outside. He said it was his friend and so I invited them both in.”

Horsley said her roommate was asleep in another room “passed out from medication he was taking” and although she recognized Hairston’s friend, she did not know his name.

After a short while, Horsley said, she saw Hairston’s friend leave the house and Hairston followed him. She said she let them back in and locked the door.

“That’s when Ant started choking me. He grabbed me by the neck and then I felt something sticking me in my neck,” Horsley said. “I felt light-headed, couldn’t breathe. I thought I was going to die.”

Horsley said she collapsed and heard Hairston say: “This bitch ain’t getting off that easy.”

Horsley said Hairston dropped her and she at first felt hot and then realized she was laying in her own pool of blood.

“I couldn’t stand up and I couldn’t speak and my roommate was still asleep so I crawled to the kitchen and started banging the post and pans,” said Horsley. “When my roommate came in the kitchen he said, “My God what happened?” and then he called 911.

“I hate this with a passion; our cases don’t age well,” Hall said Tuesday. “But this helps our case. The victim says she’s never been in his truck; I think they’ll have to explain that. There was blood on the victim, so he’s going to have blood on him.”