A Bassett woman pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in Henry County Circuit Court on Friday related to the attempted shooting of four Henry County deputies.

Heather Lynn Nicole Hart, 27, walked from the courtroom gallery to the table where her attorney, Michael McPheeters remained, when her name was called.

Judge James McGarry asked Hart if she was under the influence of anything other than her prescribed medications and she said “no.”

Having read the psychological report, McGarry said Hart met the clinical definition required to amend all four counts of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer to the attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer. A charge of using a firearm in the commission of a felony remained unchanged.

Henry County Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Nester agreed to the change and McGarry accepted the plea that places Hart’s future squarely in the hands of the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.

“She was legally insane at the time and not guilty by reason of insanity,” said McGarry, who did not favor placing her in jail until that future could be decided.

A social worker seated with family members, nodded affirming McGarry’s summation that Hart was responding well to medication and disrupting her present routine could be upsetting to her mental well-being.

When asked by McGarry, Hart said she had been hospitalized in a mental institution before, and McGarry explained that the possibility existed that she could be again; a matter to be decided by therapists between now and a hearing to make official her treatment going forward. A hearing was expected to be set within the next couple of weeks.

“Not guilty by reason of insanity” means that a defendant claims that she was so mentally disturbed or incapacitated at the time of the offense that she did not have the required intention to commit the crime.

Hart was arrested June 23, 2022, and jailed while she underwent a competency and sanity evaluation. On Jan. 12, she was granted bond and released.

The charges were the result of officers responding to a caller who claimed Hart was running through a house with a gun.

A criminal complaint on file in the Henry County General District Court Clerk’s Office by Investigator Michael Wagoner stated someone called the 911 Communications Center on June 22, 2022, saying that there was a “mental subject with a gun.”

Sgt. S. Munn and deputies J. Craig, A. Davis and J. Arms parked away from the house and were walking up to the residence when they heard two gunshots, Wagoner wrote in the complaint.

Munn, Davis and Arms found cover behind their vehicles, but Craig “realized as he was running that he was too far away, so he laid on the ground,” Wagoner wrote. “While lying on the ground he heard two gunshots fired by a female in the directions of all four of the deputies.”

Craig said he was shot at by Heather Hart four times as he remained behind his patrol car for cover and “heard several more shots from the direction of the female,” wrote Wagoner.

Craig and Munn said they heard a total of six shots before the Henry County S.W.A.T. Team arrived and located Hart in a wooded area where Craig had seen her, Wagoner wrote.

Investigator Ben Whitlock took Hart into custody and located and seized a Smith and Wesson 9mm gun in the back of Hart’s pants, wrote Wagoner.