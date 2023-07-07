A car chase that began in Martinsville ended in Henry County when the driver crashed and was taken to the hospital for injuries received when his car ran off the road.

Shortly after 4 p.m., a dispatcher with the 911 Communications Center confirmed to a Martinsville patrol officer via radio that the owner of a vehicle the officer was following was wanted on outstanding charges.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and notified dispatch that the driver was attempting to elude him and evade being stopped and a vehicle chase began.

Henry County sheriff's deputies and troopers with the Virginia State Police joined the chase that continued on A.L. Philpott Highway east toward Danville and ended near the intersection of Dogwood Drive, approximately 5 miles away.

A silver four-door vehicle ran off the road while eastbound on A.L. Philpott Highway and came to rest near a wooded area with tall vegetation.

The driver complained of chest pain and Henry County Public Safety arrived and transported the man to Sovah Health in Martinsville.

No other details were immediately available.