EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.

Henry County Circuit Court

Alexander De'Andre Finney, Fieldale, on July 12: Sentenced to seven years with six years and five months suspended and $718 in costs for damaging phone line to prevent a 911 call, strangulation, and assault and battery of a family or household member.

Eric Justin Hodges, Bassett, on July 13: Sentenced to five years with four years and six months suspended and $1,045 in costs for felony elude police.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office

Mikel DeKaine Carter, on July 10: Contempt of court.

Jermaine Dominique Finney, on July 10: Probation violation, possession of drugs.

Tonya Faye Dickerson, 48, on July 10: Violation of recognized conditions or bond.

Michael Devon Penn, 48, on July 10: Drunk in public.

Travis Ray Anker, 29, on July 10: Possession of a concealed weapon by a felon, vandalism, drunk in public.

Brock Addison Stanley, on July 10: Vandalism, drunk in public.

Carla Norris Allen, 42, on July 10: Probation violation.

Tara Renee Pack, 37, on July 10: Contempt of court.

Donald Lee McNeely, 60, on July 10: Resisting arrest, drunk in public.

Thomas Edward Woronowicz, on July 10: Drunk in public.

Nicole Renea Robinette, 51, on July 10: Robbery.

Robert Leon Via, 35, on July 10: Simple assault, strangulation, vandalism.

William Robert Schandel Jr., on July 10: Robbery.

David Keith Fulcher, 64, on July 10: Resisting arrest, simple assault.

Bradley Joel Martin, 40, on July 10: Driving under the influence, reckless driving.

Eric William Walker, 26, on July 10: Drunk in public.

Robert Lewis Smith, 30, on July 11: Malicious injury.

Shaletta Lacole Craig, 34, on July 11: Simple assault.

Victoria Nichole Manns, 34, on July 11: Probation violation.

Thomas Jacob Powell, 33, on July 11: Probation violation.

Francisco Rodriguez-Ayala, 38, on July 11: Reckless driving, possession of drugs.

Cody Joseph Wyatt, 30, on July 14: Driving under the influence.

Amber Leigh Wyatt, 34, on July 14: Larceny.

Richard Wayne Doss, 52, on July 14: Driving under the influence, failure to provide proof of insurance.

Samuel Hernandez-Ramirez, 32, on July 14: Drunk in public.

Angel Lopez Ramirez, 28, on July 14: Vandalism.

Paul Leslie Potter, 50, on July 14: Probation violation.

Michael Hicks Cheatham, 53, on July 14: Probation violation.

Amanda Brooke Mitchell, 36, on July 14: Drunk in public.

Martinsville Circuit Court

Anthony Jerome Hairston, Martinsville, on July 10: Charges of strangulation causing injury, malicious assault, and attempted murder were dismissed.

Adon Joseph Crothers, Collinsville, on July 14: Sentenced to six months and $292 in costs for an amended charge of misdemeanor eluding or disregarding police.

Tavia Brook Grant, Martinsville, on July 14: Sentenced to 12 months suspended and $712 in fines and costs for an amended charge of assault and battery, battery of emergency health care personnel, and intoxication in public.

James Anthony Barbour, Martinsville, on July 14: A charge of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a felon was dismissed.

Tammy Lynn Nunnery, Axton, on July 14: Sentenced to 40 years with 38 years suspended for four counts of distribution of methamphetamine.

Martinsville Sheriff’s Office

Stacey Anissa Tarpley, on July 3: Four counts of felony probation violation.

Jaquantis Yellock, on July 4: Pointing a firearm.

Ryan Gregory Penn, on July 4: Contempt of court.

Tawon Joshe Dodson, on July 5: Intoxication in public.

Deonte Donnell Baker, on July 5: Driving while under the influence - 1st offense.

Roberto Telles Gomez, on July 5: Misdemeanor probation violation, felony probation violation.

Salina Nicole Bezy, on July 5: Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Michael Devon Penn, on July 7: Intoxication in public.

Demetrius Chiquan Perkins, on July 7: Misdemeanor probation violation, felony probation violation.

Jerry Alexander Vaughn, on July 7: Felony probation violation.

Lekey Watkins Roderick, on July 8: Intoxication in public.

Holly Lynn Wilkins, on July 9: Failure to appear.

Brenton Harvey Cooper, on July 9: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Michael D. Penn, on July 9: Intoxication in public.

Patrick County Circuit Court

Alvis McRay Foley, Stuart, on July 10: Sentenced to 11 years and nine months with 10 years and one months suspended for possession of schedule I/II drugs, and possession of schedule III drugs.

Patrick County Sheriff's Office

Joseph William Sawyers, 23, Ararat, on July 7: Driving while under the influence - 1st offense, reckless driving, felony extradition warrant.

Crystal Lynn Grose, 39, Pilot Mountain, North Carolina, on July 7: Misdemeanor failure to appear.

Heather Nicole Bowman Lockhart, 30, on July 10: Felony probation violation.

Skylar Dwayne Dix, 29, Patrick County Jail, on July 10: Two counts of felony violation of good behavior, two counts of misdemeanor violation of good behavior.

Michael Cinque, 65, Stuart, on July 11: Misdemeanor failure to appear.

Kendra Pauley Barker, 34, Stuart, on July 11: Misdemeanor bail violation.

Joshua Lee Young, 38, Martinsville, on July 12: Three counts of felony shoplifting, two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear, three counts of felony probation violation.

Cody Allen Smith, 35, Ferrum, on July 13: Credit card larceny, credit card fraud, obtain money by false pretense, identification theft.

Jacob Nathaniel Kellam, 23, Elkin, North Carolina, on July 13: Property damage, distribution of methamphetamines.