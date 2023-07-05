EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.
Henry County Circuit Court
- Christopher Neil Dotson, Stuart, on June 26: Charges of possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, drug paraphernalia and marijuana were dismissed.
- Darrell Wayne Hairston, Ridgeway, on June 27: Found guilty by a
- jury of distribution of hero and
- distribution of an imitation controlled substance. A charge of attempt to distribute heroin was dismissed. Sentencing is scheduled to occur on Sept. 27.
- Dora Kay McDonald, Martinsville, on June 28: Sentenced to three years suspended and $560 in costs for an amended charged of possession of fentanyl.
- Willie Lee Turner, Martinsville, on June 28: Sentenced to 14 years with eight years suspended and $2,749 in restitution and costs for robbery with use of a deadly weapon, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, and amended charges of unlawful wounding of a family or household member and assault and battery.
- Billy Raye Manns Jr., on June 29: Sentenced to 20 years with 13 years and six months suspended and $1,465 in restitution and costs for two amended charges of distribution of cocaine—2nd offense.
Martinsville Sheriff’s Office
- Michael David Warren, on June 19: Felony probation violation.
- Jimmy Dontwan Hairston, on June 20: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.
- Christopher James Castilo, on June 20: Intentional property damage less that $1,000.
- Malcom Jakobe Hairston, on June 20: Intoxication in public.
- Patricia Guine Elmore, on June 20: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.
- Charlie Grant Hairston, on June 21: Driving while under the influence of drugs—1st offense.
- Timothy Jarod Mitchell, on June 21: Five counts of felony probation violation.
- Michael Devon Penn, on June 21: Intoxication in public.
- Ashley Nicole Roberts, on June 22: Felony probation violation.
- Joshua Lewis Stanley, on June 22: Assault, failure to report an accident.
- Mary Rigney Mays, on June 22: Felony failure to appear.
- Joey Dale Looney, on June 23: Two counts of felony probation violation and two counts of misdemeanor probation violation.
- Amber Dawn Moncada Mejia, on June 23: Two counts of felony probation violation.
- Sarah Monique Eanes, on June 23: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.
- Robert Demarco Brown, on June 23: Abuse/neglect of child, maliciously shoot into an occupied building, assault and battery of a family member.
Patrick County Circuit Court
- Andrew Bailey Staples, Mount Airy, North Carolina, on June 26: Sentenced to 18 days and $438 in costs for two counts of probation violation and misdemeanor failure to appear.
- Justin Leon Hylton, Stuart, on June 26: Sentenced to five years with three years and nine months suspended, $555 in costs, and ordered to complete and anger management program for strangulation resulting in injury. A charge of abduction by force was dismissed.
- Tyler Benjamin Brockney, Stuart, on June 28: Sentenced to eight years with seven years, 11 months and 16 days suspended and $3,710 in restitution and costs for entering a structure to commit assault and battery, destruction of property, and petit larceny.
- Dylan McCoy Henderson, Stuart, on June 28: Sentenced to three years with two years and six months suspended and $551 in costs for trespassing, obstruct or resist by threat or force, and point or brandish a firearm.
Patrick County Sheriff’s Office
- Christopher Lee Penn, 41, Patrick Springs, on June 23: Assault on a family member.
- James Lester Helton, 43, on June 29: Misdemeanor failure to appear.
- Danielle Brooke Wade, 28, Floyd, on June 30: Unauthorized use of a vehicle.