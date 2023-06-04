EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.

Henry County Circuit Court

Bryant Christopher Scales, Martinsville, on May 30: Sentenced to 12 years with 11 years and eight months suspended and $1,608 in costs for two counts of distribution of cocaine, and endangering the life of a child.

Tamon Dorell Witcher, Martinsville, on May 30: Sentenced to 20 years with 18 years suspended and $10,698 in restitution and costs for two counts of distribution of cocaine. A third charge of distribution of cocaine was dismissed.

Brandon Reece Lawson, Collinsville, on May 30: Sentenced to 60 days with 28 days suspended and $428 in costs for assault and battery and failure to appear.

Crystal Renae Spence, Rocky Mount, on May 31: Sentenced to three years suspended and $410 in costs for making a false statement to a firearms dealer.

Daniel Adam Perdue, Bassett, on May 31: Sentenced to five years suspended and $727.16 in costs for possession of methamphetamine.

Jesus Carrillo Llamas, Ridgeway, on May 31: Sentenced to 20 years with 14 years suspended and $1,198 in costs for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and an amended charge of distribution of methamphetamine.

Matthew Samuel Fitzgerald, Bassett, on May 31: Sentenced to 16 years with 12 years and 10 months suspended and $4,116 in restitution and costs for destruction of property, abduction, and assault and battery of a household member.

Corey Laray Hairston, Spencer, on May 31: Sentenced to seven years with six years and two months suspended and $1,316.50 in restitution and costs for distribution of sildenafil and distribution of cocaine.

Frankie Junior McFarland, Martinsville, on May 31: Sentenced to eight years with three years suspended and $$1,600.63 for possession of methamphetamine, and driving under the influence—1st offense. A charge of violation of bond conditions was dismissed.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office arrests

Jordan Kobie Miller, 25, on May 31: Abduction by force, malicious wounding, damage telephone line or intercept messages.

Dannie McKinley Mease, 65, on May 31: Trespassing.

Tamon Dorell Witcher, 34, on May 31: Distribution of drugs.

Malcolm Ezekiel Fernandez, 31, on May 31: Probation violation.

Darius Jermaine Dillard, 27, on May 31: Failure to appear.

Brandy Nicole Biggs, 40, on May 31: Possession of drugs.

Kimberly Dawn McNeely, 49, on May 31: Probation violation.

Tracy Maurice Penn, 44, on May 31: Probation violation.

Jacob Lane Marshall, 26, on May 31: Drunk in public.

Jamie Belinda Maddux, 32, on June 2: Drunk in public.

Angela Marie Knight, 35, on June 2: Probation violation.

James William Turner, 33, on June 2: Probation violation.

Desirea Dawn McGrady, 39, on June 2: Probation violation.

Martinsville Circuit Court

Antwan Dominique Thomas, Martinsville, on May 30: A charge of possession of a gun by a felon was dismissed; on May 31: Charges of distribution of tramadol and possession of a gun while possessing schedule I/II drugs were dismissed.

Michael Wayne Broughman Jr., Martinsville, on June 1: Sentenced to three years suspended and $752.76 in costs for possession of methamphetamine. A charge of contempt of court was dismissed.

Cindy Lou Custer, on June 1: Charges of possession of methamphetamine and contempt of court were dismissed.

Joshua O’Keith Belcher, Martinsville, on June1: Sentenced to three years with two years and 11 months suspended for possession of cocaine.

Jermaine Dominique Finney, Martinsville, on June 1: Sentenced to nine years with seven years and six months suspended for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of fentanyl, and possession of oxycodone and acetaminophen.

David Lamont Hairston, Axton, on June 1: Sentenced to 30 years with 28 years suspended for three counts of distribution of cocaine.

Joely Bradford Hensley, Stoneville, North Carolina, on June 1: Sentenced to three years suspended for possession of methamphetamine.

Lea Mikaela Lachowicz, Bassett, on June 1: Sentenced to 10 years with nine years and six months suspended and $1,130 in costs for possession of heroin, and possession of fentanyl. A charge of contempt of court was dismissed.

Brian Walter Martin, Martinsville, on June 1: Sentenced to 13 years and three months with 12 years and three months suspended for eluding police, driving without a license, possession of methamphetamine, false identification of self to law enforcement, resisting arrest, and driving while under the influence—1st offense.

Jarriet Deonta Muse, Martinsville, on June 1: Sentenced to 10 years with eight years suspended for distribution of cocaine.

David Orlandis Rucker, Martinsville, on June 1: Sentenced to five years with four years suspended for distribution of imitation cocaine.

Troy Andrew Spencer, Bassett, on June 1: Sentenced to five years suspended for possession of fentanyl.

David Lamont Hairston, Axton, on June 2: Sentenced to 12 months suspended for an amended charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Martinsville Sheriff’s Office

Phillip Jermaine Hairston, on May 22: Driving while under the influence—1st offense.

Cody Quay Mays, on May 22: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Pamela Hope Gorham, on May 22: Driving while under the influence—1st offense.

Shayla Jaid Hairston, on May 23: Intentional property damage equal or greater than $1,000.

Bryan Emmitt Lorenzino, on May 23: Four counts of felony probation violation.

Chad Lee Reed, on May 25: Grand larceny, enter property to damage.

Patrick Stephon Golden, on May 25: Assault and battery of a family member, unauthorized use.

Diana Denise Adkins, on May 25: Contempt of court.

Billy Lee Towler, on May 25: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Ronnie Garrett Thompson, on May 25: Distribution of schedule I/II drugs, false identify self to law enforcement, failure to appear.

Olwin Ledly Brown, on May 26: Misdemeanor failure to appear.

Albert Lynn Dorsey, on May 27: Two counts of failure to comply with a court order.

Chevis Jermaine Spencer, on May 27: Intoxication in public.

Jaketha Shanta Johnson, on May 28: Driving while under the influence—1st offense.

Tony Lamont Giles, on May 28: Driving while under the influence—1st offense.

David Michael Martin, on May 28: Felony failure to appear, contempt of court, two counts of felony violation of probation, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Ryan Gregory Penn, on May 28: Intoxication in public.

Greg Mosby, on May 28: Assault and battery of a family member.

Patrick County Circuit Court

Joseph Fitzgerald Turner, Stuart, on May 31: Sentenced to six months suspended for petit larceny.

Patrick County Sheriff’s Office

Crystal Sue Darrah, 48, Patrick County Jail, on May 26: Felony warrant of extradition.

William Corey Plummer, 46, Danville, on May 26: Violation of bond conditions.

Clarence Dale Hall, 45, New River Valley Regional Jail, on May 27: Felony probation violation.

Steven Anthony Martin, 51, Stuart, on May 27: Public intoxication.

William Isaac Hylton, 31, Stuart, on May 31: Misdemeanor failure to appear, violation of a court order.

James William Turner, 33, Martinsville, on June 1: Felony probation violation.

Joshua Lamont Pritchett, 26, Martinsville, on June 1: Felony probation violation.