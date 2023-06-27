EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.
Henry County Circuit Court
- Christine Sarah Barnette, Cary, North Carolina, on June 21: Found not guilty by reason of insanity for eluding police, failure to yield the right-of-way form a private road, failure to obey a highway sign.
- Callie Elizabeth Martin, Bassett, on June 21: Sentenced to 135 years with 128 years suspended and $2,728 in costs for an amended charge of distribution of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession oxycodone, possession of a gun while possessing schedule I/II drugs.
- Joshua Wayne Justice, Stuart, on June 21: Charge of grand larceny of a motor vehicle and destruction of property were dismissed.
- Cody Allan Moorefield, II, Bassett, on June 21: Sentenced to 12 months with six months suspended and $6,767 in restitution and costs for an amended charge of petit larceny.
- Jassmyn Nichole Shelton, Martinsville, on June 21: Sentenced to three years with two years and three months suspended for assault and battery of a law enforcement officer.
People are also reading…
Henry County Sheriff’s Office
- Justin Myers Hodges, 39, on June 21: Probation violation.
- William Elijah-Juan Watson, 29, on June 21: Simple assault.
- Alan Christopher Wheeler, 37, on June 21: Contempt of court, federal felony.
- Melissa May Smith, 49, on June 21: Probation violation.
- Bryon Dale Oakes, 58, on June 22: Driving while under the influence.
- Michael Aundrea Hairston, 39, on June 22: Distribution/sell drugs, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drugs.
- Emily Ann Church, 28, on June 22: Probation violation.
- Brian Curtis Toler, 52, on June 22: Probation violation.
- Michael Drewery Draper, 57, on June 22: Simple assault, brandish a firearm.
Martinsville Circuit Court
- Christine Lynette Bell, Martinsville, on June 20: Sentenced to 12 months with nine months suspended and $771 in fines and costs for assault and battery.
- Stephanie Lynn Carter, Collinsville, on June 20: Sentenced to 30 days suspended, operator license suspended for one year, and $620 in fines and costs for driving while under the influence of drugs—1st offense.
- Antwane Demetrius Cole, on June 20: A charge of conspiracy to distribute cocaine was dismissed.
- Gregory Alan Copening, Martinsville, on June 20: Sentenced to five years suspended and $618 in costs for an amended charge of possession of cocaine.
- Michael Lee Hoops, Martinsville, on June 20: Sentenced to 10 years suspended and $610 in costs for possession of methamphetamine.
- Tasha Ann Temple, Bassett, on June 20: Sentenced to 10 years with nine years and six months suspended and $550 in costs for possession of LSD and felony failure to appear.
- Cleophus O’Neil Jr., Martinsville, on June 21: Sentenced to 11 years suspended and $1,395 in fines and costs for possession of methamphetamine and felony failure to appear.
- Nyzah Antonio Bradley, Martinsville, on June 23: Sentenced to six months suspended and $636.50 in fines and costs for an amended charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
- Ronrico Antonio Taylor, Martinsville, on June 23: Sentenced to 10 years suspended and $565 in costs for an amended charge of distribution of cocaine—1st offense.
Martinsville Sheriff’s Office
- Christopher Lee Thompson, on June 13: Assault and battery of a family member, damage phone to prevent the summoning of law enforcement.
- Dayton Lee Reed, on June 13: Grand larceny of an automobile.
- Amanda Love Hodges, on June 13: Assault and battery of a family member.
- Arthur Lee Kellam, on June 14: Intoxication in public.
- Brandon Ryan Horne, on June 14: Possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Deandre Steven Candy, on June 14: Distribute or sell for profit schedule I/II drugs, possession of a firearm while possessing schedule I/II drugs, possession of a firearm by a felon.
- Katherine Shawna Bishop, on June 14: Two counts of possession of schedule I/II drugs.
- John Carson Meeks, on June 14: Felony probation violation.
- Marshall Lee Felton, in June 14: Felony failure to appear, two counts of possession of schedule I/II drugs, fail to stop for police, contempt of court, driving while license is revoked or suspended.
- Joel Carlton Wilson, on June 16: Driving while under the influence—1st offense.
- Dayton Lee Reed, on June 16: Possession of a weapon or ammunition by a felon, possession of a firearm by a felon.
- David Lee Ellis, on June 16: Two counts of felony probation violation.
- Jeremy Shaquan Chavis, on June 16: Felony probation violation.
- George Shannon Curry, on June 16: Intoxication in public.
- Tiara Nicole Handy, on June 17: Misdemeanor probation violation.
- Mark Euron Dillard, on June 18: Failure to appear, intoxication in public.
- Steven Gary Rogers, on June 18: Intoxication in public.
- Ron Antwan Joyce, on June 18: Unlawfully shoot into an occupied building, assault and batter of a family member, reckless handling of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon.
- Sherri Hensley Mechum, on June 18: Four counts of felony probation violation.
Patrick County Circuit Court
- Deshaun Michael Hughes, Stuart, on June 20: Sentenced to three years suspended for breaking and entering into an occupied house, and destruction of property.
Patrick County Sheriff’s Office
- Lloyd Keith Burcham, 53, Woodlawn, on June 12: Public intoxication.
- Skylar Dwayne Dix, 29, Patrick County Jail, on June 13: Assault and batter on a law enforcement officer.
- Stacey Shelburn, 47, Bassett, on June 13: Misdemeanor failure to appear.
- Dillard Clayton France, 54, Ararat, on June 14: Two counts of assault.
- Kelly Simpson Manning, 57, Stuart, on June 15: Perjury, forgery.
- Terrence Wilson Lightbourne, 43, Mt. Airy, North Carolina, on June 17: Driving while under the influence—1st offense with child.
- Anthony Chandler Bryant, 28, Stuart, on June 18: Malicious assault.
- Dillard Clayton France, 54, Ararat, on June 20: Abuse/neglect of child, reckless disregard for life.
- Randall Graham Harris Jr., 44, Collinsville, on June 20: Two counts of possession with intent to manufacture schedule I/II drugs.
- Emily Ann Church, 28, Ridgeway, on June 21: Felony probation violation.
- Kerry Renee Powell, 41, Ridgeway, on June 21: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.
- Brianna Michelle Morgan, 26, Woolwine, on June 22: Misdemeanor failure to appear.
- Daniel Ray Hedrick, 49, Stuart, on June 23: Three counts of felony probation violation.