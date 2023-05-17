EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.

Henry County Circuit Court

Corian Anquon Moss, Martinsville, on May 8: Acquitted of driving under the influence—2nd or subsequent.

Brittany Nicole Beal, Ridgeway, on May 9: Sentenced to 12 months suspended and $517 in costs for an amended charge of false report of crime to police.

Robert Jason Leppanen, Henry, on May 9: Sentenced to one year with nine months suspended and $488 in costs for felony failure to appear.

Brittany Nicole Odberg, Ridgeway, on May 10: Sentenced to 12 years and two months with 12 years suspended and $2,377.78 in costs for two counts of uttering a forged check, two counts of obtaining money by false pretense.

Tommy Keith McCoy, Collinsville, on May 12: Sentenced to 20 years suspended and 12,172.12 in restitution and costs for two counts of grand larceny.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office arrests

Michael Anthony Custer, 38, on May 8: Unlawful injury—stab, cut, wound without malicious intent.

Chanel Wimbush, 35, on May 8: Brandishing.

Marcus Anthony Tarpley, 39, on May 8: Driving under the influence, reckless driving.

Marquis Devonta Eggleston, 33, on May 8: Vandalism.

William Bryan Brown, 40, on May 8: Possession of drugs.

Marica Marquetta Brooks, 30, on May 10: Driving under the influence.

Misty Nicole Coleman, 23, on May 10: Probation violation, obtain identifying information to avoid arrest, trespassing.

Trevon Lamaine Hairston, 21, on May 10: Probation violation.

Belinda Mary Wiltbanks, 41, on May 10: Community-based program violation.

Martinsville Sheriff’s Office

Jodie Marie Marshall, on May 1: Felony probation violation.

Robert Nicholas Spina, on May 1: Three counts of felony probation violation, misdemeanor probation violation, contempt of court.

Michael Antonio Earnest, on May 2: Distribution of schedule I/II drugs.

Tyson Jamall Hairston, on May 3: Three counts of distribution of schedule I/II drugs.

Kendra Nicole Bruce, on May 3: Six counts of child endangerment, three counts of distribution of schedule I/II drugs.

Timothy Lamont Mitchell, on May 3: Two counts of manufacture or distribute schedule I/II drugs—3rd of subsequent offense.

Damantas Cental Williamson, on May 3: Distribution of schedule I/II drugs.

Joshua Lee Beal, on May 3: Felony failure to appear.

Blair Nicole Martin, on May 3: Two counts of violation of protective order.

Anthony Leon Hunt, on May 4: Two counts of felony probation violation.

Justin William Levi Brown, on May 4: Intoxication in public.

Dwayne Deljuan Perry, on May 5: Unauthorized use.

Michael Genus Holley, on May 5: Three counts of felony probation violation.

Veronica Annette Hannah, on May 5: Distribution of schedule I/II drugs.

Olaf Ryan Hurd, on May 5: Contempt of court.

Brian Scott Goins, on May 5: Felony probation violation.

Mark Anthony Vernon, on May 7: Intoxication in public.

Patrick County Circuit Court

Chrystal Kathleen Luckado, Martinsville, on May 8: Sentenced to two years with one year and nine months suspended for possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Onorio Galarza Rodriguez, Mount Airy, North Carolina, on May 10: Sentenced to 20 years with 19 years and eight months suspended and $2,845 in restitution and costs for two counts of uttering, two counts of obtain money under false pretense.

Patrick County Sheriff’s Office

Mauro Quiroz-Gonzalez, 29, on May 5: Public intoxication.

Teresa Lynette O’Neal, 48, on May 7: Driving while under the influence—2nd offense, reckless driving, driving with revoked license.

Gaige Devin Lawson, 21, Stuart, on May 9: Public intoxication.

Norman Ray Johnson, 55, Axton, on May 9: Misdemeanor failure to appear.

Zachary James Denny, 27, Stuart, on May 10: Assault and battery.