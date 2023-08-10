EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.

Henry County Circuit Court

Christopher Michael Wilson, Martinsville, on July 27: Sentenced to 11 years and six months with nine years six months suspended and $4,371.50 in fines, restitution and costs for possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, and possession of alprazolam. A charge of possession of a firearm while possessing methamphetamine or fentanyl was dismissed.

Steven O’Neal Hairston, Ridgeway, on Aug. 1: Sentenced to five years with two years and nine months suspended and $5,325.17 in restitution and costs for abduction.

Deonandre Hamlett Bradley, Martinsville, on Aug. 1: Sentenced to 12 months with six months suspended and $407 in costs for an amended charge of obstruction of justice.

Ricardo Antonio Mitchell Jr., Axton, on Aug. 1: Sentenced to five years with four years and eight months suspended and $488 in costs for involuntary manslaughter.

Joshua Todd Arrington, Bassett, on Aug. 2: Sentenced to 75 years with 65 years suspended and $5,265 in restitution and costs for an amended charges of possession of a gun by a nonviolent felon, possession of a gun while possessing a schedule I/II drug, distribution of more than 10 grams of methamphetamines and more than 20 grams of a methamphetamine mix, sell or provide for resale schedule I/II drugs, manufacture or distribute schedule I/II drugs—2nd offense.

James Eric Bowman, Martinsville, on Aug. 2: Sentenced to six months suspended and $512 in fines and costs for an amended charge of obstruction or resisting without force.

Omar Montal Hairston, Martinsville, on Aug. 2: Sentenced to 12 months with 11 months and 25 days suspended and $870.26 in restitution and costs for shoplifting.

Melvin Carlos Smith, Martinsville, on Aug. 2: Sentenced to 21 years with 16 years suspended and $1,387.58 in restitution and costs for distribution of cocaine, and felony failure to appear.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office Adam Michael Polzella, 43, on July 27: Possession of drugs.

Jerry Donell Turner, 43, on July 27: Distribution of drugs.

Juan Carlos Perez, 26, on July 27: Simple assault.

Brenton Harvey Cooper, 44, on July 27: False pretenses.

Andrew Thomas Ayers, 35, on July 27: Simple assault.

Dana Donnell Hairston, 68, on July 27: Larceny.

Michael Devon Penn, 48, on July 27: Drunk in public.

Martinsville Circuit Court

David Doyle, Martinsville, on July 31: Found not guilty of abduction by force or intimidation. Sentenced to 12 months suspended and $2,417 in fines and costs to an amended charge of assault and battery.

Katherine Anne Barlow, Bassett, on Aug. 1: A charge of possession of methamphetamine was dismissed.

Quentin Xavier Grant, Martinsville, on Aug. 1: Charges of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute—3rd or subsequent offense, and possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute—3rd or subsequent offense, were dismissed.

Martinsville Sheriff’s Office

Marvin Antonio Pritchett Jr., on July 24: Driving while under the influence—1st offense.

Antonio Diallo Manns, on July 24: Felony probation violation.

Jalen Davon Pritchett, on July 24: Protective order violation, assault and battery of a family member.

Amanda Newman Shelton, on July 24: Grand larceny of an automobile, obtain money by false pretense.

Jorge Luis Lima, on July 24: Intoxication in public.

Clifton Torrain Woody, on July 25: Intoxication in public.

Kimberly Mae Mitchell, on July 25: Felony probation violation.

Erik Stanley Palmer, on July 25: Two counts of possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Duana Lynn Patel, on July 26: Failure to appear.

Brandy Mae Price, on July 26: Felony probation violation.

Nicholas Allen Clouser, on July 26: Unauthorized possession of drug paraphernalia, intoxication in public, possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Marcus Toure Martin, on July 26: Intoxication in public, assault and battery of a family member.

Brittney Shree Kirby, on July 27: Assault and battery of a family member.

Travis Scott Ross, on July 27: Intoxication in public.

Ebony Tianna Turner, on July 27: Felony fugitive.

Shawnon Deon Wray, on July 27: Failure to appear.

Dechaun Anthony Teel, on July 27: Failure to appear.

Christopher Lee Bowers, on July 28: Intoxication in public.

Justin William Levi Brown, on July 29: Intoxication in public.

John Hubert Townsend, on July 29: Assault and battery of a family member.

Michael Devon Penn, on July 29: Intoxication in public; on July 30: Intoxication in public.

Glenn Roberts-Lee Thomas, on July 30: Driving while under the influence—2nd offense.

Patrick County Sheriff’

Jonathan David Grandison, 35, Dover, Ohio, on July 25: Assault and batter of a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, contempt of court.

Jay Thomas Goins, 33, on July 25: Felony probation violation.

Sarah Monique Eanes, 40, Martinsville, on July 27: Felony probation violation.

Jessica Sutphin Smith, 41, Madison, North Carolina, on July 17: Driving while under the influence, two counts of possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Charles Nicholas Doss, 25, Asheboro, North Carolina, on July 28: Violation of release.

Keondre Holmes, 31, Patrick Springs, on July 28: Assault on a family member, strangulation causing wounding or injury, violation of a protective order.

Michael Paul McAdams, 28, Bassett, on July 28: Two counts of failure to appear, contempt of court.

Raven Baylee Johanknecht, 27, Bassett, on July 28: Identity theft, two counts of probation violation.

Ronald Scott Richards Jr., 31, on July 29: Felony probation violation.

Jeffery Scott Bridgeman, 40, Stuart, on July 29: Public intoxication.

Keondre Holmes, 31, Patrick County Jail, on Aug. 1: Protective order violation.

Stefanee Nikole Davis, 23, Mt. Airy, North Carolina, on Aug. 3: Felony probation violation.

Betsy Lynn Irvin, 37, Stuart, on Aug. 3: Grand larceny.

Airelle Bianca Nowlin, 25, Patrick Springs, on Aug. 3: Assault on a family member.

Matthew Lamar Neace, 30, Stuart, on Aug. 4: Malicious bodily injury.