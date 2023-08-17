EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.

Henry County Circuit Court

Rhonda Faye Handy, Axton, on Aug. 11: Charges of distribution of an imitation controlled substance and attempt to distribute cocaine were dismissed.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office

Dustin Kyle Arrington, 25, on Aug. 9: Contempt of court.

Amanda Leigh Wimbush, 37, on Aug. 9: Contempt of court.

Stacy Leon Moss, 55, on Aug. 9: Violation of protective order.

William Robert Schandel Jr., 47, on Aug. 9: Contempt of court.

Jeffrey Brion Young, 28, on Aug. 9: Simple assault.

Joseph Dale McGugan, 42, on Aug. 9: Stalking in violation of protective order.

Joseph Corbett, 58, on Aug. 10: Probation violation, resisting arrest.

Kimberly Mae Mitchell, 31, on Aug. 10: Probation violation.

Lea Mikaela Lachowicz, 38, on Aug. 10: Possession of drugs, resisting arrest, fail to appear, distribution of drugs.

Aaron Victoria Griffin-Mendez, 34, on Aug. 10: Resisting arrest, probation violation.

Melinda Lynn Craft, 47, on Aug. 10: Possession with intent to sell drugs, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, selling drugs while in possession of a firearm, resisting arrest.

Garnett Renee Cantlin, 39, on Aug. 10: Failure to appear, possession with intent to sell drugs, distribution of drugs.

Robert Edward Mustard, 60, on Aug. 10: Simple assault.

Erik Michael Moeller, 49, on Aug. 10: Contempt of court.

Rakim Antonio King, 25, on Aug. 10: Reckless handling of a firearm, malicious wounding, strangulation, simple assault.

Patricia Marie Roark, 40, on Aug. 10: Theft of credit card, credit card fraud.

William Robert Jernigan Jr., 52, on Aug. 10: Abusive profanity, threatening calls.

Thomas Franklin Martin, 43, on Aug. 11: Driving under the influence.

Carter Scott Campbell, 27, on Aug. 11: Obtaining money by false pretense.

Nathan Allen Kennedy, 23, on Aug. 11: Drunk in public.

Vance Allen Hall, 54, on Aug. 11: Driving under the influence.

Martinsville Sheriff’s Office

Michael Ray Mebane, on July 31: Intoxication in public.

Spurgeon Joel Baxter, on July 31: Reckless handling of a firearm, shoot a firearm in a public place, two counts of maliciously shoot in or at an occupied building, Intentional property damage greater than $1,000.

Khorey Marcel Scales, on July 31: Abduction by force, intimidation or deception; assault and battery of a family member.

Henry Deonte Younger, on July 31: Fugitive.

Deonta Donnell Baker, on July 31: Hit and run, drive while license is revoked or suspended.

Ronald Gene Edwards, on July 31: Felony probation violation.

Navonte Laquise Kidd, on Aug. 1: Two counts of pointing a firearm, use profane or threatening language by phone or text.

Valerie Martin Hill, on Aug. 1: Two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear.

Stephanie Denise Holland, on Aug. 1: Two counts of possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Shawnon Deon Wray, on Aug. 1: Two counts of failure to comply with a court order, failure to appear.

Taneasha Shavon Law, on Aug. 1: Receive or aid in concealing a stolen firearm.

Warren Homer Philpott, on Aug. 1: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Michael Paul McAdams, on Aug. 1: Felony failure to appear, contempt of court.

Lakota Hope Tanner, on Aug. 2: Failure to appear.

Tavian Shakor Manns, on Aug. 2: Three counts of felony probation violation, obstruction or resist with threats.

Joshua Lee Whitlow, on Aug. 3: Failure to appear.

Brittany Chiffon Hughes, on Aug. 3: Two counts of felony probation violation.

Tyler Lee Rodgers, on Aug. 3: Contempt of court.

Patsy Lee Hodges, on Aug. 3: Four counts of felony probation violation and one count of misdemeanor probation violation.

Justin Miles Philpott, on Aug. 4: Felony probation violation.

Debbie Renee Hairston, on Aug. 4: Misdemeanor assault, petit larceny, shoplifting less than $1,000.

Gina McMinn Cross, on Aug. 4: Fugitive.

Crystal Dawn Wilson, on Aug. 5: Possession of a weapon or ammunition by a felon, possession of schedule I/II drugs, shoplifting less than $1,000, possession of a firearm while possessing a schedule I/II drug.

Rufino Paredes Morales, on Aug. 5: Reckless driving, Driving while under the influence.

Danielle Nicole Davis, on Aug. 5: Intoxication in public.

Patrick County Circuit Court

Jessica Conner Ratliff, Critz, on Aug. 10: Sentenced to five years with four years and four months suspended for distribution of methamphetamines, less than or equal to 10 grams.

Patrick County Sheriff’

Ivy Rayne Hollinger, 30, Stuart, on Aug. 4: Failure to appear.

Roger Dale Turner, 38, on Aug. 4: Malicious wounding.

Kelton Edward Sean Perry, 28, Fries, on Aug. 7: Possession of Schedule I/II drugs.

David Michael Shupe, 38, on Aug. 8: Felony probation violation.

Jaclyn Lankford Janey, 43, Claudville, on Aug. 9: Misdemeanor failure to appear.

Rebecca Diana Phillips, 41, Stuart, on Aug. 9: Misdemeanor failure to appear.

Ronald Neal Sutphin, 59, on Aug. 10: Assault and batter.

Brett Lane Williams, 54, on Aug. 10: Assault on a family member.