EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office arrests

Ronald Tyrone Carter, 63, on May 15: Larceny.

Herman Lee Estes, 39, on May 15: Contempt of court.

Kia Nichole James, 36, on May 15: Contempt of court.

Robert Steven Joyce, 60, on May 15: Probation violation.

Carmel Martinez Watkins, 37, on May 15: Drunk in public.

Taishia Genese Martin, 42, on May 15: Contempt of court.

April Dowling Spencer, 41, on May 15: Probation violation.

Devin Laurel Clark, 27, on May 15: Driving under the influence.

Matthew Lee McCrickard, 36, on May 15: Stalking in violation of a protective order.

Mark Anthony Vernon, 58, on May 15: Drunk in public.

Benjamin William Plaster, 39, on May 18: Possession of burglarious tools, grand larceny, trespassing.

Antwan Demetrus Cole, 47, on May 18: Sale of drugs for profit.

Pepper Hayzlett Boyd, 43, on May 18: Probation violation.

Ronald David Robinette III, 26, on May 18: Grand larceny.

April Michelle Cannoy, 43, on May 18: Probation violation.

Calvin Leroy Moore, 37, on May 18: Probation violation.

Montreia Sharmane Hagwood, 43, on May 18: Driving under the influence.

Kevin James Pulley, 33, on May 18: Grand larceny, probation violation.

Martinsville Circuit Court

Byron Jerome Hairston, Martinsville, on May 15: A charge of felony failure to appear was dismissed.

Martinsville Sheriff’s Office

Shawnon Deon Wray, on May 9: Misdemeanor failure to appear.

Robert Joseph Hairston, on May 11: Two counts of distribution of scheduled I/II drugs.

Byron Jerome Hairston, on May 12: Felony failure to appear.

Teddy Ray Goins, on May 12: Indecent exposure, disorderly conduct.

Forrest Tyler Via, on May 12: Shoplifting.

Dewayne Darnell Austin, on May 12: Driving while under the influence: 1st offense, driving after forfeiture of license.

Danielle Nicole Davis, on May 13: Driving while under the influence of drugs: 1st offense.

T-Keyah Chatee Younger, on May 13: Driving while under the influence: 2nd offense within five years.

Christopher Demond Wade, on May 14: Carry a concealed weapon.

James Robert Greene Jr., on May 14: Obstruction or resisting arrest, misdemeanor failure to appear.

Patrick County Sheriff’s Office

Benton Calvin Hall, 59, Ararat, on May 11: Community based violation.

Joseph Allen Hedges, 36, Critz, on May 12: Property damage, prevent help by destroying telephone, assault on a family member, obstruction of justice by threat or force of an official victim.

Jesse Wayne Harris, 33, Martinsville, on May 13: Identity theft to avoid arrest.

Dylan Cassady Light, 21, Stuart, on May 13: Driving while under the influence—1st offense.

Thomas Dean Dodson, 31, on May 15: Probation violation.

Mary Jones Carmady, 67, Stuart, on May 15: Felony warrant of extradition.

Caleb Darion Shelton, 24, Patrick Springs, on May 15: Public intoxication.

Deonandre Hamlett Bradley, 26, Martinsville, on May 15: Misdemeanor failure to appear.

Brandon Lee Bowman, 36, Stuart, on May 17: Three counts of misdemeanor failure to appear, felony failure to appear to pretrial services.

Adam Lee Daniels, 39, Stuart, on May 17: Felony probation violation.

Johnathan Eugene King, 33, on May 18: Trespassing.

Gary Tilley Jr., 38, on May 18: Felony probation violation.

Kyler Tiree Hughes, 27, Patrick Springs, on May 18: Public intoxication.

Colby Lee Shinault, 19, Claudville, on May 18: Driving while under the influence—1st offense.

Daniel Vance Goad, 33, Roanoke, on May 19: Misdemeanor failure to appear.

Bobby Joe Mullins, 50, Bassett, on May 19: Misdemeanor failure to appear.