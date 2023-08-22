EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases.

The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.

Henry County Circuit CourtEric Lee Hawkins Jr., Martinsville, on Aug. 16: A charge of possession of fentanyl was dismissed.

Michael Antonio Penn, Martinsville, on Aug. 16: Sentenced to 10 years with nine years and eight months suspended and $1,455 in restitution and costs for distribution of fentanyl.

Gary Maquince Joyce, Martinsville, on Aug. 17: Sentenced to 11 years with six years suspended and $1,635 in fines and costs for an amended charge of possession of a firearm by a felon greater than 10 years ago, obstruction of justice; on Aug. 18: Sentenced to 12 months suspended for carrying a concealed weapon.

Karen Anne Lemons, Martinsville, on Aug. 17: Sentenced to three years suspended and $613 in costs for an amended charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana greater than one ounce but less than five pounds.

April Dowling Spencer, Bassett, on Aug. 17: Sentenced to 12 months with 11 months suspended and $260 in costs for false identity of self to law enforcement. A charge of grand larceny was dismissed.

Aaron David Sykes, Collinsville, on Aug. 17: Sentenced to seven years with six years, and months and 16 days suspended and $2,292.48 in fines and costs for threatening to bomb or burn a structure, two counts of assault and battery.

Henry County

Sheriff’s Office Joshua Adam Simms, 36, on Aug. 16: Driving under the influence.

Delano Donte Cook, 29: on Aug. 16: Failure to appear, possession with intent to sell drugs, possession of drugs while possessing a firearm, larceny of a firearm.

Brandi Shaniese Dalton, 30, on Aug. 16: Contempt of court.

Bobby Eugene Dillard, 67, on Aug. 16: False statement on criminal history form.

Sharon Stanley, 55, on Aug. 16: Drunk in public.

Carlos Roberto Alvarez-Gomez, 33, on Aug. 16: Simple assault, vandalism.

Dominique Latraye Morrison, 30, on Aug. 16: Violation of protective order.

Martinsville Circuit CourtEmily Ann Church, Ridgeway, on Aug. 15: Sentenced to 12 months suspended and $246 in costs for obstruction of justice without force.

James Harold Shrader, Martinsville, on Aug. 17: Sentenced to five years suspended at $580 in costs for possession of methamphetamine.

Justin Louis Thompson, Roanoke, on Aug. 17: Sentenced to 73 years with 70 years suspended and $650 in restitution for possession of oxycodone and acetaminophen, possession of hydrocodone and acetaminophen, possession of heroin, possession of hashish oil, an amended charge of manufacture or distribute schedule I/II—2nd offense, and two counts of amended charges of selling or providing for resale schedule I/II drugs.

James Anthony Barbour, Martinsville, on Aug. 17: Sentenced to 25 years with 22 years and six months suspended and $3,620.25 in fines and costs for amended charges of possession of oxycodone, possession of hydrocodone, possession of cocaine, and distribution of cocaine—1st offense.

Melissa Pilson Hylton, Collinsville, on Aug. 17: Sentenced to 11 years suspended and $1,958.65 in restitution, fines and costs for grand larceny, and obtaining money by false pretense.

Eyann Malik Martin, Martinsville, on Aug. 17: Sentenced to six years with five years and four months suspended and $1,24.30 in fines and costs for cruelty or injury to a child, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Gary Thomas Spence Jr., Galax, on Aug. 17: Sentenced to five years and one month suspended and $1,180 in fines and costs for possession of fentanyl, and driving while under the influence of drugs—1st offense.

Sharard Lofell Waller, Martinsville, on Aug. 17: Sentenced to 12 months suspended and $545.50 in fines and costs for an amended charge of registration violation of the sex offender registry, tier III.

Daniel Ray Pack, Stuart, on Aug. 18: Sentenced to 12 months with six months suspended and $412 in costs for an amended charge of assault and battery.

Martinsville Sheriff’s Office

Aaron William Smith, on Aug. 7: Malicious wounding.

Karen Deloris Turner, on Aug. 8: Failure to comply with court order.

Ray Anthony Fountain, on Aug. 8: Driving while under the influence, violation of curfew 12 a.m.-4 a.m.

Joely Bradford Hensley, on Aug. 9: Felony probation violation.

Adam Michael Polzella, on Aug. 10: Two counts of felony probation violation.

Brittany Nicole Stone, on Aug. 11: Disorderly conduct.

Christina Danielle Jones, on Aug. 11: Felony failure to appear.

Dwight Lamonte Stokes, on Aug. 11: Shoplifting.

Christina Michele Linkenhoker, on Aug. 11: Intoxication in public.

Corey Jauntel Hairston, on Aug. 12: Drive without a license, hit and run.

Christi Lee Afifi, on Aug. 12: Six counts of forgery, and two counts of larceny of bank notes or checks.

Dennis Stephen Chaney, on Aug. 12: Petit larceny, and assault.

Tracy Denise Herndon, on Aug. 13: Intoxication in public.

Anthony Lewis Chism, on Aug. 13: Four counts of malicious bodily injury, malicious wounding, burglary, property damage, tamper with firefighting equipment.

Patrick County Circuit Court

Joshua Taylor, on Aug. 17: Ordered to pay $676 in fines and costs for abusive language to another. Charges of disorderly conduct and stalking were dismissed.