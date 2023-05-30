Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.

Henry County Circuit Court

Landy Lafonzo Leftwich, Martinsville, on May 25: Sentenced to 60 years with 57 years suspended and $5,205 in fines, restitution and costs for three counts of distribution of cocaine - 2nd offense.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office arrests

Antwain Ryqwell Hampton, 24, on May 25: Brandishing a firearm, simple assault.

Bobby Ray Bowden, 29, on May 25: Sexual battery, simple assault.

Cody Shane Gearhart, 20, on May 25: Possession of drugs, possessing a firearm while in possession of drugs.

Dakota Storm Lewis, 19, on May 25: Simple assault.

Zeeshan Ansar, 31, on May 25: Operator of illegal gambling operation, possession of gambling devices.

Rayeen Ahmed, 47, on May 25: Operator of illegal gambling operations, possession of gambling devices.

Erik Stanley Palmer, 35, on May 26: Probation violation.

Terrill Dwayne Foley, 49, on May 26: Kidnapping by parent removing from state, violation of custody or visitation order, simple assault.

Viola Reynolds Chaney, 68, on May 26: Embezzlement.

Linda Sue Prevento, 62, on May 26: Simple assault.

Jamie Lynn Harbour, 44, on May 26: Probation violation.

Malcolm Jamaal Woods, 22, on May 26: Simple assault.

Jorge Luis Lima, 27, on May 26: Drunk in public.

James Matthew Wright, 78, on May 26: Aggravated sexual battery, object sexual penetration of a victim under the age of 13.

Landy Lafonza Leftwich, 46, on May 26: Distribution of drugs.

Oryan Deon Wimbush, 39, on May 26: Probation violation.

Ronald Wayne Clifton, 51, on May 26: Grand larceny.

Brittany Nichole Fulcher, 34, on May 26: Driving under the influence.

Dominique Latraye Morrison, 30, on May 26: Contempt of court, resisting arrest.

Martinsville Circuit Court

Jesse Darrell Gardner, on May 24: Defendant was found not guilty and acquitted by a jury on a charge of sodomy.

Martinsville Sheriff’s Office

Brandon Michael Fulton, on May 15: Two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony - 1st offense, possession of a firearm by a nonviolent felon, abduction, malicious wounding.

Brandon Ryan Horne, on May 15: Felony probation violation.

Titus Lamar Richardson, on May 16: Two counts of felony probation violation.

Malcolm Jakobe Hairston, on May 16: Intoxication in public.

Charlene Elizabeth Hairston, on May 16: Abuse/neglect of a child, driving while under the influence - 2nd offense with child.

Alisha Danielle Brown, on May 16: Felony probation violation.

Tony Lavoy Garland, on May 16: Contempt of court.

Kenneth Wayne Wade, on May 17: Felony probation violation.

Thomas Lynn Johnson, on May 17: Two counts of assault on a teacher or principal.

Shayla Jaid Hairston, on May 18: Two counts of misdemeanor assault.

Zakaiah Kjuana Yanceq Tinsley, on May 18: Intoxication in public.

Tenee Marlenne Watkings, on May 19: Two counts of possession of scheduled I/II drugs.

Jacob Randal France, on May 19: Identity theft, felony failure to appear.

Gavin Blake Thomas, on May 19: Shoot into a public place with a firearm, reckless handling of a firearm.

Isaiah Ronnel Martin, on May 19: Failure to stop for police, disorderly conduct.

Darius Naquan Waller, on May 19: Carry concealed weapon, possession of a firearm while possessing schedule I/II drugs, possession of schedule I/II drugs with intent to manufacture or sell.

Richard Johnsie Silva, on May 20: Three counts of credit card larceny, credit card fraud.

Dishay Alvon Brown, on May 20: Driving while under the influence - 1st offense, reckless driving.

Tammy Lynn Wells, on May 20: Resisting arrest.

Dana Donnell Hairston, on May 21: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Neshawn Lagui Carter, on May 21: Flee from law enforcement, three counts of assault on law enforcement, hit and run, driving while under the influence of drugs - 1st offense.

Patrick County Circuit Court

Penny Nicole McDaniel, Charlotte, North Carolina, on May 22: A charge of failure to appear was dismissed.

Johnny Miranda, Morrow Georgia, on May 24: Charges of distribution of methamphetamines and possession with intent to distribute 100 grams of methamphetamines were dismissed.

Joshua Alexander Tate, Stuart, on May 25: Sentenced to 30 days suspended for disseminating images of another. A charge of profane language over a public airway was dismissed.

Patrick County Sheriff’s Office

Stacey Alexander Foley, 46, Stuart, on May 20: Petit larceny

Trevor Paul Parker, 36, Cana, on May 20: Driving while under the influence - 1st offense.

Jeffrey Jennings Guilliams, 52, Henry, on May 20: Grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

Dale Anthony Helms, 26, Patrick County Jail, on May 20: Assault and batter of a law enforcement officer.

Andrew Bailey Staples, 37, on May 21: Felony probation violation.

William Ray Jurney, 33, 33, Claudville, on May 22: Attempted malicious shooting, pointing or brandishing a firearm, reckless handling of a firearm.

Ethan Glade Phipps, 32, Mt. Airy, North Carolina, on May 23: Petit larceny, reckless driving.

Aaron Jerome Cooper, 45, Ridgeway, on May 23: Unauthorized us of a motor vehicle.

French Andrew Bailey, 33, Martinsville, on May 25: Failure to appear, probation violation.

Johnathan Eugene King, 33, on May 25: Misdemeanor failure to appear.

Deshaun Michael Hughes, 35, Stuart, on May 25: Felony probation violation.