EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases.

The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.

Henry County Circuit CourtBridgett Ann Branch, Martinsville, on Aug. 23: Sentenced to 12 months, with 11 months and 10 days suspended, and $1,274 in restitution and costs for misdemeanor obtaining money under false pretense.

Jonathan Paul Cumbee, Axton, on Aug. 23: Sentenced to 11 years with 10 years and one month and $1,089.32 in costs for credit card theft, and credit card fraud.

Benjamin Chase Bullins, Axton, on Aug. 24: Charges of manufacturing a firebomb or explosives, and arson were dismissed.

Nykel Kimani Martin, Bassett, on Aug. 24: Sentenced to 30 years with 20 years suspended and $1,685 for robbery with the use of a firearm, conspiracy to commit robbery.

Jonathan Scott Deal, Martinsville: Sentenced to three months suspended and $3,330.32 in fines, restitution, and costs for three counts of inadequate animal care by an owner, and three counts of abandonment of animals.

Cody Lee Risaliti, Axton: Sentenced to 12 months with 11 months and 24 days suspended and $1,047.16 in fines, restitution and costs for an amended charge of grand larceny—accessory after the fact.

Justina Spencer, Ridgeway: Sentenced to 60 days with 59 days suspended and $3,013.03 in fines, restitution and costs for two counts of assault and battery.

Henry County Sheriff’s OfficeCalvin Leroy Moore, 38, on Aug. 25: Probation violation.

Darrell Anthony Scales, 53, on Aug. 25: Resisting arrest.

Wendy Marie Tilley, 47, on Aug. 25: Drunk in public, possession of drugs.

Trent Austin Kaufmann, 35, on Aug. 25: Drunk in public.

Alisha Dawn Osborne, 29, on Aug. 25: Failure to appear.

Martinsville Sheriff’s OfficeBenjamin Moses Hughes, on Aug. 14: Rape, sodomy, abduction, and assault.

Zachary Allen Elkins, on Aug. 14: Misdemeanor failure to appear.

Fernando Yunior, on Aug. 16: Intoxication in public.

Jayden Lamar Manns, on Aug. 16: Carnal knowledge of a child without force.

Alison Gray Howell, on Aug. 16: Three counts of selling or providing for resale schedule I/II drugs, identity theft.

Brenton Harvey Cooper, on Aug. 16: Adulterate drug screening test sample.

Deonte Laquan Thomas, on Aug. 17: Contempt of court.

Matthew Shane Slate, on Aug. 17: Contribute to the delinquency of a minor, inducing a minor over 15 to perform pornography when the offender is at least seven years older than the victim.

Rodney Lamont France, on Aug. 18: Drive while under the influence—1st offense.

Chase Thomas Fielder, on Aug. 18: Two counts of assault and battery of a family member.

Brandon Lamar Adams, on Aug. 18: Drive while under the influence—1st offense.

Stacey Lemont Penn, on Aug. 19: Drive while under the influence—1st offense.

Bilal Al-Kareem Abdullah, on Aug. 19: Unauthorized possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of resisting arrest with threats.

Abigail Seals, on Aug. 20: Misdemeanor failure to appear.

Dayton Reed, on Aug. 20: Fugitive arrest.

Donna Beatrice Reed, on Aug. 20: Fugitive arrest.

Adon Joseph Carothers, on Aug. 20: Fail to stop for police.

Ashley Nicole Roberts, on Aug. 20: Felony probation violation.

Patrick County Circuit Court

Carolyn Sue Vernon, Stuart, on Aug. 21: Sentenced to eight years suspended for two counts of abuse of a child.

Amanda Ina Hope Handy, Laurel Fork, on Aug. 22: Charges of child endangerment and child cruelty were dismissed.

Teresa Kaye Carver, Patrick Springs, on Aug. 23: Sentenced to five years suspended and $1,350 in costs for two counts of possession of schedule I/II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnny Miranda, Morrow, Georgia, on Aug. 23: Sentenced to 15 years with seven years suspended for distribution of methamphetamines, transport schedule I/II drugs to Virginia.

Marcus Randal Hunt, Patrick Springs, on Aug. 25: Sentenced to five years with four years and nine months suspended for driving while under the influence—3rd or subsequent offense. A charge of refusing a blood or breath test was dismissed.

Patrick County Sheriff’s Office

Skylar Dwayne Dix, 29, Patrick County Jail, on Aug. 12: Assault and batter.

Jason Wendell Wagner, 37, Asheboro, North Carolina, on Aug. 12: Driving while under the influence—1st offense.

Kenneth Russell Griffith, 33, Ararat, on Aug. 13: Strangulation, damage phone line to prevent summoning law enforcement, assault on a family member; on Aug. 15: Strangulation, abduction.

Vernon Leon Charles IV, 20, Stuart, on Aug. 14: Public intoxication.

Erin Tamara Russell, 41, Stuart, on Aug. 14: Public intoxication.

Joyce Lee Charles, 40, Stuart, on Aug. 15: Credit card larceny, Identification theft, credit card forgery, credit card fraud, obtain money by false pretense.

Randy Lee Ashby, 60, on Aug. 15: Felony warrant for extradition.

Galvin Hunter Moore, 32, Stuart, on Aug. 15: Assault on a family member.

Jennifer Rose Meunier-Garcia, 37, Stuart, on Aug. 16: Assault and batter.

Niki Nicole Roberts, 38, Ferrum, on Aug. 16: Petit larceny.

Kelvin Wayne Peters, 41, Ferrum, on Aug. 16: Petit larceny.

Mary Jo Miller, 42, Spencer, on Aug. 18: Assault on a family member.

Ysidro Delasanchez, 29, Martinsville, on Aug. 20: Assault on a family members.

Michael David Knox, 43, Stuart, on Aug. 21: Reckless handling of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon.

Tyler Benjamin Dehart, 25, Bassett, on Aug. 21: Felony probation violation.

Alexis Danielle Collins, 24, Mt. Airy, North Carolina, on Aug. 21: Driving a motor vehicle on a revoked license, disregard law enforcement command.

Ismael Valle Maysonet, 35, Mt. Airy, North Carolina, on Aug. 21: Felony warrant of extradition.

Ariona Glenda Coleman, 20, Macon, Georgia, on Aug. 22: Misdemeanor failure to appear.

Alexis Danielle Collins, 24, Mt. Airy, North Carolina, on Aug. 22: Felony warrant of extradition.

Keondre Holmes, 31, Patrick County Jail, on Aug. 22: Four counts of misdemeanor violation of a protective order.

Kimbra D. Foss, 56, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Aug. 22: Call officer by phone without just cause.

Amy Wall Riddle, 47, Elkin, North Carolina, on Aug. 22: Distribution of schedule I/II drugs.

David Wayne Paschal, 51, Stuart, on Aug. 22: Assault on a family member.

Ronnie Daniel Goad, 49, Meadows of Dan, on Aug. 22: Failure to comply with support obligation.

Christine Spencer Minter, 58, Patrick Springs, on Aug. 23: Threaten illegal or immoral act over the telephone.

Johnny Ray Gwyn, 55, Mt. Airy, North Carolina, on Aug. 23: Violation of court order, two counts of failure to appear.

Andrew Russell Tabor, Stuart, on Aug. 24: First-degree murder.