EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases.

The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.

Henry County Circuit Court

Benjamin Marshall Riddle Jr., Ridgeway, on Aug. 28: A charge of assault and battery of a household member - 3rd or subsequent offense was dismissed.

Bobby Ray Bowden Jr., Martinsville, on Aug. 30: Sentenced to two years with one year, 11 months and 15 days suspended and $755 in fines and costs for an amended charge of assault and battery and a second charge of assault and battery.

Jeremy Wayne Miracle, Bassett, on Aug. 30: A charge of grand larceny of a motor vehicle was dismissed.

David Scott Bonhams, Collinsville, on Aug. 31: Sentenced to two years with one year and four months suspended and $1,521.25 in restitution and costs for an amended charged of entering property to damage, and petit larceny.

Ernest Leroy Valentine Jr., Martinsville, on Aug. 31: A charge of possession of a firearm by a felon was dismissed.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office

Michael Shane Dalton, 45, on Sept. 1: Malicious wounding.

Brandon Lewis Ramsey, 33, on Sept. 1: Grand larceny.

Robert Price Jr., 54, on Sept. 1: Malicious wounding, breaking and entering, threaten to bomb.

Destiny Nicole Arrington, 27, on Sept. 1: Breaking and entering.

Bryan Antonia King, 45, on Sept. 1: Breaking and entering.

Randy Lee Blankenship, 35, on Sept. 1: Grand larceny.

Dennis Jamel Clemons, 47, on Sept. 1: Distribution of drugs - 3rd or subsequent offense.

Andre Lavon Hodge, 45, on Sept. 1: Distribution of drugs - 3rd or subsequent offense, disregard police command, possession of a firearm by a felon.

Timothy Laron Valentine, 38, on Sept. 1: Contempt of court.

Celeste Leni Vespucci, 45, on Sept. 1: Contempt of court, possession of drugs.

Brian Keith Hartrum, 37, on Sept. 1: Drunk in public, resisting arrest.

Randy Scott Paxton Sr., 45, on Sept. 1: Drunk in public.

Charles Richard Milligan Jr., 27, on Sept. 1: Simple assault.

Tony Cecil Ashby, 52, on Sept. 1: Distribution of drugs - 3rd or subsequent offense.

Christopher Grant Davis, 20, on Sept. 1: Driving without a license, resisting arrest.

Christopher Lee Knight, 46, on Sept. 1: Resisting arrest, disorderly conduct.

Martinsville Circuit Court

Curtis Franklin Wilson, Ruffin, North Carolina, on Sept. 1: Sentenced to six months suspended and $324.50 in costs for an amended charge of prohibited marriages.

Martinsville Sheriff’s Office

Lawrence Lamont Collins, on Aug 21: Assault and battery of a family member, resisting arrest, driving while under the influence.

Tyler Benjamin DeHart, on Aug. 21: Felony probation violation.

Michael Devon Penn, on Aug. 21: Intoxication in public; on Aug. 23: Intoxication in public; on Aug. 25: Intoxication in public, possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Crystal Marie Hagerman, on Aug. 22: Identity theft, fleeing from a law enforcement officer, false identity of self to law enforcement, three counts of perjury, 15 counts of forgery.

Natasha Lavonne Taylor, on Aug. 23: Property damage.

Roy Steven Robinette, on Aug. 23: Felony probation violation.

Benjamin Chace Bullins, on Aug. 23: Two counts of selling schedule I/II drugs.

Stoney Lynn James, on Aug. 23: Fleeing from law enforcement, two counts of possession of schedule I/II drugs, reckless driving, driving while license is revoked or suspended, manufacture or distribute schedule I/II drugs - 3rd of subsequent offense.

Alyson Lanea Dunbar, on Aug. 24: Burglary, grand larceny, possession of schedule I/II drugs, false identity of self to law enforcement, petit larceny.

Floriza Lysbeth Reyes Cruz, on Aug. 24: Violation of protective order.

Larry Darnell Belcher, on Aug. 25: Distribution of schedule I/II drugs - 3rd or subsequent offense.

Cameron Scott Durham, on Aug. 25: Two counts of possession with intent to sell schedule I/II drugs, possession of a firearm while possessing schedule I/II drugs, possession of a firearm by a felon.

Nathan Allen Kennedy, on Aug. 25: Intoxication in public.

Paulickia Jazzmun Hairston, on Aug. 26: Intoxication in public.

Tavia Brook Grant, on Aug. 27: Four counts of hit and run, two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, five counts of reckless driving, failure to report an accident, driving while under the influence.

Patrick County Sheriff’s Office

Michael David Knoxx, 44, Stuart, on Aug. 25: Unauthorized us of a vehicle.

Matthew Eldridge Scott, 45, Ararat, on Aug. 25: Petit larceny.

Elizabeth Ann Morris, 39, Stuart, on Aug. 26: Public intoxication.

Jenny Marie, 41, Martinsville, on Aug. 29: Surety's capias, failure to appear.

Ryan Travis Doss, 28, Westfield, North Carolina, on Aug. 30: Possession of sawed-off gun, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, remove or alter serial numbers from a firearm.

Jeffery Scott Bridgeman, 40, Stuart, on Aug. 31: Public intoxication.

Buddy Dewayne Wade, 45, on Aug. 31: Felony probation violation.