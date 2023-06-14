EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.

Henry County Circuit Court

Christopher Nathaniel Gibbs, Martinsville, on June 5: Sentenced to six months suspended and $762 in fines and costs for an amended charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

Adrian Ramon Craig, Martinsville, on June 5: A charge of carrying a concealed weapon was dismissed.

Cody Shane Gearhart, Bassett, on June 5: A charge of endangering the life of a child was dismissed.

Ntayez Javon Smith, Martinsville, on June 5: Sentenced to six years with four years and five months suspended and $898 in costs for eluding police and endangering the life of a child. A charge of abduction was dismissed.

Jaime Lynette Wethington, Ridgeway, on June 5: A charge of possession of a controlled substance by an inmate was dismissed.

Timothy Doran Carter, Martinsville, on June 7: Sentenced to 27 years with 25 suspended and $3,185 in restitution and costs for possession of fentanyl, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while possessing schedule II controlled substances, two counts of distribution of methamphetamine, and an amended charge of possession of a gun while possessing schedule I/II drugs.

Troy Vincent Moran, Fieldale, on June 7: Sentenced to five years and six months suspended and $830 in restitution and costs for distribution of fentanyl and failure to appear.

Michael Paul Murray, Bassett, on June 7: Sentenced to 16 years and nine months with 12 years and nine months suspended and $3,752.50 in restitution and costs for conspiracy to escape from a correctional facility, elude police, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, and three counts of probation violation.

Jennifer Lynn Rea, Martinsville, on June 7: Sentenced to 12 years suspended and $2,066 in restitution and costs for possession of fentanyl and two counts of distribution of methamphetamine.

Jessica Lynn Reedy, Bassett, on June 7: Sentenced to 11 years with 10 years and four months suspended for false identification of self to a law enforcement officer, five counts of forging a public record.

Damien Shane Arrington, Fieldale, on June 8: Two felony counts of failure to appear and two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear were dismissed.

William White Chappell, Collinsville, on June 8: Sentenced to eight years with four years and six months suspended and $1,407.32 in costs for peeping or spying into the dwelling of another, stalking, trespassing, and strangulation.

Tommy Lee Marlowe, Bassett, on June 8: Sentenced to 21 years with 15 years and five months suspended and $32,600 in restitution and costs for breaking and entering a dwelling with intent to commit larceny, grand larceny, destruction of property.

Martinsville Circuit Court

Herman Jefferson Fallen, Martinsville, on June 6: Sentenced to two years with nine months suspended for two counts of petit larceny.

Danielle Nicole Pritchett, Martinsville, on June 6: Two counts of distribution of cocaine were dismissed.

Martinsville Sheriff’s Office

Asia Marie Hodge, on May 29: Assault and battery of a family member.

Steven Marte Penn, on May 29: Driving while under the influence - 1st offense, resisting arrest.

Brandi C. Fulk, on May 29: Trespassing.

Cortney Lee Simmons, on May 31: Assault and battery of a family member.

Jarren Lance Burnette, on May 31: Driving while under the influence - 1st offense.

Jalen Davon Pritchett, on May 31: Assault and battery of a family member, protective order violation.

Shanya Ann Parkinson, on May 31: Two counts of forgery and two counts of obtaining money under false pretense.

Destaniemonea Jamie Aviles, on May 31: Forgery, falsely identify self to law enforcement, identity theft.

Aaron Victoria Griffin-Mendez, on June 1: Two counts of probation violation.

Garnett Renee Cantlin, on June 1: Felony failure to appear.

Marvin Antwan Moore, on June 1: Misdemeanor assault.

Brian Walter Martin, on June 1: Resisting arrest, elude law enforcement.

David Lamont Hairston, on June 1: Three counts of distribution of schedule I/II drugs, misdemeanor failure to appear.

Joshua Lamont Pritchett, on June 1: Four counts of felony probation violation.

Jermaine Dominique Finney, on June 1: Contribute to the delinquency of a minor, felony probation violation, two counts of possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Vincent Maurice Penn, on June 1: Two felony probation violations and one misdemeanor probation violation.

Sharai Kari Johnson, on June 2: Felony probation violation.

Charles Nathan Nunnery, on June 2: Three counts of felony probation violations, possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Clifford Leon Penn, on June 2: Intoxication in public.

Alvin Chauncer Martin, on June 2: Felony probation violation, misdemeanor probation violation.

Joshua Andrew Harris, on June 2: Shoplifting.

Tonoa Monique Riley, on June 3: Driving while under the influence - 1st offense.

Christopher James Castillo, on June 3: Assault, falsely identify self and fleeing from a law enforcement officer.

Justin Lee Lusk, on June 4: Property damage, trespass.

Nyjeon Damerae Brandon, on June 4: Carry concealed weapon, fugitive felony arrest.

Trent Austin Kaufmann, on June 4: Carry concealed weapon, trespass.

Patrick County Circuit Court

Daniel Vance Goad, Roanoke, on June 6: Sentenced to four days and $140 in costs for misdemeanor failure to appear.

Patrick County Sheriff’s Office

Anthony Wayne Harris Jr., 32, Charlottesville, on June 2: Felony probation violation.

Karleigh Jean Rorrer, 20, Patrick Springs, on June 3: Assault on a family member.

Jovan Lamar Manns, 36, Martinsville, on June 3: Breaking and entering a dwelling at night while armed, unlawfully shoot into an occupied building, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, assault and batter.

Corey Adam Martin, 34, Patrick County Jail, on June 5: Possession of schedule I/II drugs

Alvis McCray Jr., 56, Patrick County Jail, on June 5: Possession of schedule III drugs.

Michael Wayne Kessler, 44, Patrick County Jail, on June 5: Grand larceny.

Ashley Lynn Bogle, 39, Stuart, on June 6: Felony warrant of extradition.

Johnathan Eugene, 33, Patrick County Jail, on June 6: Misdemeanor failure to appear.

James Arnold Greenwale, 60, High Point, North Carolina, on June 8: Two counts of object sexual penetration of a victim less than 13, two counts of indecent acts with a child while acting in a custodial capacity, two counts of rape of a helpless victim, rape of a victim less than 13, sodomy of a victim less than 13, rape by force, sodomy of a helpless victim.