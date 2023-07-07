The arrest of a Danville man, now in custody on a second-degree murder charge, was made in Martinsville.

The Danville Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Washington Street for a call of shots fired at about 8:15 p.m. June 22.

When officers arrived they found Joe Arnold Martin, 43, inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

“Officers performed CPR on the victim until the Danville Life Saving Crew arrived,” a police news release stated.

Martin was transported to Sovah Health-Danville where he was pronounced dead.

The following morning, Danville police announced the arrest of Demetrius Agee Townes on the murder count and and also a charge of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The release did not make clear where the arrest of Townes was made, but an arrest report from the Martinsville Sheriff’s Office on Monday indicated he was arrested in Martinsville on the same day Martin died.

“On the Townes arrest, we assisted the Danville Police Department,” said Martinsville Police Chief Rob Fincher. “We served the initial paperwork just because of the jurisdiction requirements, but it was their detectives that came to us with the information.”

Townes was booked and processed at the Martinsville Police Department and then handed over to Danville officers, who took him to Danville and jailed him in the Danville City Jail with no bond.

Online court records indicate Townes resides in Danville and it was not made clear where the address in Martinsville where he was apprehended.

Records also indicate Townes was arrested in Danville on June 8 on a charge of petit larceny and released in on personal recognizance. Townes also has multiple convictions on charges in Danville dating back to 2007 including discharging a firearm within the city limits, brandishing a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Danville officials held what’s known as a H.E.A.R.T. walk the afternoon of Townes’ arrest on Washington Street. The walks — Heal and Engage After Recent Trauma — come after violence in an area.

The arraignment of Townes in Danville General District Court has been continued until Aug. 2 along with a preliminary hearing.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling 434-799-6510, option 4; investigations at 434-799-6508, option 1, and option 1 again; 911; or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.