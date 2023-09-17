As the result of an 18-month investigation, 39 people have been indicted on 191 narcotics distribution charges.

Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said the indictments, which will remain sealed until Sept. 19, are the result of an investigation conducted by the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office’s special investigation unit.

“We will remain active throughout the week searching for those on the list, in addition to working with authorities in Henry County and North Carolina to apprehend those who live there,” said Smith.

The investigation was led by Lt. Nicholas Pendleton and Inv. Brian Hubbard. Smith said the names of those indicted will be released when the indictments are unsealed on Tuesday.

In other recent arrests

and court proceedings:EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.

Henry County Circuit Court

Mallory Christine Ballance, Rural Hall, North Carolina, on Sept. 6: Sentenced to eight years with seven years and nine months suspended and $4,998.86 in restitution and costs for possession of methamphetamine, grand larceny, an amended charge of petit larceny, and shoplifting.

Jesse James Barker, Ridgeway, on Sept. 6: Charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, trespass by a hunter or fisherman, occupy a baited blind, and two counts of hunting without a license were dismissed.

Eric Matthew Durham, Ridgeway, on Sept. 6: Sentenced to 15 years suspended and $825 in restitution and costs for grand larceny.

Cody Shane Gearhart, Collinsville, on Sept. 6: Sentenced to six years with five years, 11 months, and 25 days suspended and $1,240 in fines and costs for eluding police greater than 20 mph over the speed limit, and an amended charge of driving while under the influence of drugs with a child—1st offense.

Tracy Isaiah Wall, Axton, on Sept. 6: Sentenced to six years with five years and six months suspended and $869.76 in costs for obtaining money by false pretense and uttering a forged check.

Shelby Ramey, Bassett, on Sept. 6: Sentenced to 30 years with 28 years and two months suspended and $12,545 in restitution and costs for an amended charges of distribution of hydrocodone and acetaminophen—1st offense, distribution of oxycodone and acetaminophen—1st offense, and four counts of distribution of cocaine—1st offense.

Anthony Jerome Hairston, on Sept. 8: Sentenced to seven years with six years and three months suspended and $4,370 in restitution and costs for distribution of cocaine.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office

Harold Wayne Holland, 52, Sept. 6: Violation of a protective order.

Heather Anny Pruitt, 43, on Sept. 6: Prevent law enforcement officer from making arrest.

Michael Cody Solomon, 27, on Sept. 6: Making a false statement during an investigation.

Desiree Ann Fowler, 24, on Sept. 6: False identity of self to law enforcement, contempt of court.

Justin Lawrence Carter, 33, on Sept. 6: Probation violation.

Erica Nicole Dunlap, 35, on Sept. 6: Driving under the influence.

Christopher Adam Warren, 45, on Sept. 6: Drunk in public.

Micahel Travis Mize, 31, on Sept. 6: Contempt of court, probation violation.

Duane Colbert Pettie, 58, on Sept. 6: Sexual battery.

Rodraya Marquis Finney, 45, on Sept. 6: Drunk in public.

John Andrew Brooks, 59, on Sept. 6: Murder.

Kenneth Austin Tatum, 30, on Sept. 6: Murder.

Robert Eugene Stockton Jr., 35, on Sept. 6: Shoplifting, trespassing.

Lisa Beck Dyer, 55, on Sept. 6: Malicious wounding, brandish or point a firearm.

Monica Lynn Moore, 62, on Sept. 6: Contempt of court.

Thomas Brandon Hodges, 46, on Sept. 6: Driving under the influence, eluding.

Randall Kelly Chaney, 54, on Sept. 6: Simple assault.

Jamie Shane Chavis, 36, on Sept. 6: Strangulation, simple assault.

Janice Nicole Hiatt, 30, on Sept. 6: Larceny.

Jennifer Bowers Martin, 47, on Sept. 6: Trespassing.

Morgan Riley Campbell, 23, on Sept. 9: Contempt of court.

Antwan Rashad Tucker, 39, on Sept. 9: Contempt of court.

Clyde Allen Fightmaster, 41, on Sept. 9: Probation violation.

Kelly David Daniel, 51, on Sept. 9: Resisting arrest.

Charles Robert Ebbert Jr., 40, on Sept. 9: Failure to appear.

Mary Hopkins Priddy, 66, on Sept. 9: Simple assault.

Carlton McRey Thomas, 67, on Sept. 9: Driving under the influence.

Anthony Lewis Chism, 40, on Sept. 9: Driving under the influence.

Brittney Delane Bennett, 39, on Sept. 9: Driving under the influence.

David Wayne Chaney, 53, on Sept. 9: Contempt of court.

Douglas Eugene Martin, 69, on Sept. 9: Possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drugs while possessing a firearm—3rd of subsequent offense, distribution of drugs.

Bryan Patrick O’Leary, 27, on Sept. 9: Possession of drugs, possession with intent to sell drugs, possession of drugs while possessing a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon.

Aaron David Sykes, 44, on Sept. 9: Bomb threat.

Bobby Ray Bowden Jr., 30, on Sept. 9: Simple assault.

Will Kamau Ndirangu, 37, on Sept. 14: Communications system to facilitate offenses involving children.

Nykel Kimani Martin, 23, on Sept. 14: Robbery, simple assault, brandish or point a firearm.

Cory Tionne Summers, 39, on Sept. 14: Disregard police command, reckless driving, driving while license revoked.

Misty Nicole Coleman, 24, on Sept. 14: Possession of a concealed weapon by a felon, probation violation.

Latosha Montrell Carolina, 43, on Sept. 14: Drunk in public.

Martinsville Circuit Court

Ryan Gregory Penn, Collinsville, on Sept. 5: Sentenced to 20 years with 18 years and seven months suspended for possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, possession of an unlawful chemical by a prisoner.

Bobby Eugene Dillard, Martinsville, on Sept. 6: Charges of distribution of oxycodone and conspiracy to distribute oxycodone were dismissed.

Sheila Ann Eames, Martinsville, on Sept. 6: Sentenced to 13 months suspended and $477 in costs for an amended charge of assault and battery and littering.

Brittany Nicole Stone, Martinsville, on Sept. 6: A charge of possession of cocaine was dismissed.

Warren Homer Philpott, Floyd, on Sept. 6: Sentenced to five years with four years and 10 months suspended and $618 in costs for possession of methamphetamine.

Robert Joseph Hairston, Martinsville, on Sept. 7: Sentenced to 21 years with 17 years suspended and $3,472 in restitution, fines, and costs for distribution of methamphetamine.

Danielle Nicole Pritchett, Martinsville, on Sept. 7: Sentenced to 30 years with 29 years and six months suspended and $4,830 in restitution, fines, and costs for three counts of distribution of cocaine. A fourth charge of distribution of cocaine was dismissed.

Chad Aaron Rose, Martinsville, on Sept. 7: Sentenced to 20 years with 19 years and six months and $2,411 in restitution, fines and costs for two counts of distribution of oxycodone.

Robert Lee Underwood, Martinsville, on Sept. 7: Sentenced to five years suspended and $590 in costs for possession of methamphetamine.

Martinsville Sheriff’s Office

Richard Darnell Hairston, on Aug. 28: Misdemeanor failure to appear.

Charles Emanuel Nibblett, on Aug. 29: Assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and intoxication in public.

Corey Jauntel Hairston, on Aug. 30: Misdemeanor failure to appear.

Jamaria Lakole Freeman, on Aug. 31: Contempt of court.

Harley Leonard Manuel, on Aug. 31: Two counts of possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Michael Angelo Belcher, on Sept. 1: Misdemeanor assault, property damage.

Cameron Scott Durham, on Sept. 1: Felony fugitive.

Nikko Najee Mitchell, on Sept. 1: Intoxication in public.

Dustin Wolfe Ramsey, on Sept. 1: Violation of probation.

Albert Barrios, on Sept. 2: Driving while under the influence—1st offense.

Joshua Terrence Canty, on Sept. 4: Three counts of possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Damon Edward Lee, on Sept. 4: Identity theft, possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Joe Rodriguez, on Sept. 4: Driving while under the influence—1st offense.

Jacqueline Millner, on Sept. 5: Three counts of failure to comply with a court order.

Kendra Nicole Bruce, on Sept. 5: Contempt of court.

Tyson Jamall Hairston, on Sept. 5: Contempt of court.

Deonte Thomas, on Sept. 5: Two counts of felony probation violation.

Paris Tenae Horne, on Sept. 6: Intoxication in public.

Desiree Monique Waller, on Sept. 6: Drive while license is revoked or suspended, drive while under the influence—1st offense.

Jammie Matthew Craddock, on Sept. 7: Felony probation violation.

Reba Ranzo Shough, on Sept. 7: Identity theft, felony probation violation.

Buford Leander Preston, on Sept. 7: Possession of schedule I/II drugs, drive while license is revoked or suspended.

Jaketha Shanta Johnson, on Sept. 7: Drive while under the influence—1st offense.

Jacob Randal France, on Sept. 8: First offender violation involving drugs or alcohol.

Charles Jeffery Mays, on Sept. 8: Malicious wounding, failure to appear.

Cameron Deandre Johns, on Sept. 8: Malicious wounding, assault and battery of a family member.

David Keith Fulcher, on Sept. 9: Assault and battery of a family member.

Patrick County Circuit Court

Christina Gaye Testerman, Marion, on Sept. 6: Sentenced to 10 years and $7,461 in restitution and costs for grand larceny and failure to appear.

Jessica Renee Bailey, Patrick Springs, on Sept. 8: Sentenced to seven years suspended and $5,691 in restitution and costs for welfare perjury, and welfare fraud.

William Tyler Pearson, Stuart, on Sept. 11: Sentenced to 15 years with 13 years and six months suspended for entering a house to commit assault and battery, and two counts of grand larceny.

Patrick County Sheriff’s Office

Jeffery Scott, 40, Stuart, on Sept. 1: Trespassing.

Joseph Brooks Iddings, 40, Stokesdale, North Carolina, on Sept. 2: Assault on a family member.

James Daniel Biggs, 32, Stuart, on Sept. 3: Public intoxication, breaking and entering.

Casey Marie Henderson, 36, on Sept. 3: Two counts of trespassing, two counts of property damage.

Robert Lee Marshall, 60, on Sept. 4: Brandishing a firearm.

Tommy Joe Strothers Jr., on Sept. 4: Felony warrant of extradition.

Jacob Christopher Edwards, 21, Stuart, on Sept. 6: Misdemeanor failure to appear.

Joshua Lee Bowman, 39, Big Stone Gap, on Sept. 6: Five counts of distribution of methamphetamine, five counts of distribution of schedule I/II drugs, three counts of conspiring to distribute schedule I/II drugs, possession of methamphetamine.

Tony Lee Epperson, 51, Mt. Airy, North Carolina, on Sept. 7: Four counts of larceny of catalytic converter.

Anthony Leroy Brannon, 58, Jonesville, South Carolina, on Sept. 7: Abduction by force, prevent 911 call.

Matthew Blake Foley, Stuart, on Sept. 8: Object sexual penetration, sodomy of a victim 13 or older.

Brett Lane Williams, on Sept. 8: Property damage.

Russell David Worley, 26, Henry County Jail, on Sept. 10: Possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine.

Dale Ray Tatum, 53, Stuart, on Sept. 11: Two counts of distribution of schedule I/II drugs—2nd offense.

Michael Wayne Kessler, 45, Patrick County Jail, on Sept 11: Two counts of distribution of schedule I/II drugs.

Roger Lundy Fox Jr., 51, Patrick County Jail, on Sept. 11: Distribution of marijuana.

Nathan Lee McAdams, 31, Stuart, on Sept. 11: Five counts of distribution of schedule I/II drugs.

Chasity Michelle Woods, 44, Danbury, North Carolina, on Sept. 11: Misdemeanor failure to appear.

William Tyler Pearson, 19, Patrick County Jail, on Sept. 11: Distribution of methamphetamine, conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

Lonnie Lee Howell, 48, Stuart, on Sept. 11: Distribution to accommodate schedule I/II drugs.

Christopher Lee Rhodes, 41, Stuart, on Sept. 11: Possession with intent manufacture schedule I/II drugs, possession of a gun while possessing schedule I/II drugs.

Melanie Faye Constantin, 33, Stuart, on Sept. 11: Felony probation violation.

Michael Wayne Davis, 59, Stuart, on Sept. 11: Distribution to accommodate schedule I/II drugs, two counts of distribution of marijuana.

Jose Alfredo Ramirez-Pacheco, 50, Stuart, on Sept. 11: Child endangerment, two counts of distribution of methamphetamine, child abuse, possession of methamphetamine.

Heather Dawn Bryan, 39, Bassett, on Sept. 11: Breaking and entering, grand larceny.

Keith Everett Peters, 41, Axton, on Sept. 11: Grand larceny, breaking and entering.

Betty Jane Freeman, 64, Patrick Springs, on Sept. 11: Distribution of schedule I/II drugs, distribution of schedule IV drugs.

Joshua Tyler Hambrick, 32, Stuart, on Sept. 11: Manufacture of schedule I/II drugs—2nd offense.

Billy Joe Hall, 46, Stuart, on Sept. 11: Distribution of schedule I/II drugs.

Charles Joseph Blosser, 54, Eden, North Carolina, on Sept. 11: Distribute to accommodate schedule I/II drugs.

Kristopher Michael Adams, 34, Stuart, on Sept. 11: Manufacture schedule I/II drugs, obtain money by false pretense, five counts of distribution of methamphetamine, three counts of distribution of fentanyl, three counts of conspiring to distribute schedule I/II drugs.

Alvis McCray Foley Jr., 57, Patrick County Jail, on Sept. 11: Five counts of distribution of schedule I/II drugs.

Amber Nicole Mullis, 34, Stuart, on Sept. 12: Two counts of obtaining money by false pretense, two counts of manufacture schedule VI drugs, three counts of distribute schedule I/II drugs, four counts of manufacture imitation schedule I/II drugs, possession of schedule I/II drugs, distribution of schedule IV drugs.

Benjamin Thomas Rorrer, 35, Stuart, on Sept. 12: Six counts of distribution of fentanyl, two counts of conspire to distribution methamphetamine, distribution of schedule V drugs, conspire to distribute schedule I/II drugs, conspire to distribution fentanyl, possession of fentanyl, five counts of distribution of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine.

Raven Baylee Martin, 27, Bassett, on Sept. 12: Distribution of schedule I/II drugs.

Ryan Matthew Haynes, 31, Bassett, on Sept. 12: Probation violation.

Dustin Seaver Hazlewood, 34, Stuart, on Sept. 13: Public intoxication, property damage.