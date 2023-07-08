A Martinsville woman is in jail, accused of attempting to kill her husband and endangered her children in the process.

A criminal complaint on file in the Martinsville Juvenile and Domestic Relations Clerk’s Office by Martinsville Police Sgt. Chris Bell states that on June 28 he responded to 401 Second St. in reference to a domestic disturbance.

When Bell arrived, Christopher Hicks met him outside of the residence and told him that Crystal Renae Defibaugh, his wife, had bitten his lip, scratched him all over his face and cut him with a knife. Bell wrote that he observed Hicks’ wounds and they were consistent with what Hicks had told him.

“Hicks’ lip appeared to be bitten and ripped open, he had scratch marks all over his arms and face that appeared to be fresh, and had a puncture wound to the left side of his stomach,” Bell wrote. “Hicks advised that he and Crystal are married and they have a child in common.”

Bell found Defibaugh asleep in a bedroom in the home and he took her into custody without incident on a charge of malicious wounding.

Detective William Warnick was assigned to the case and wrote in a second criminal complaint that Hicks was bitten while in an upstairs bedroom a few feet away from the room where their 3-year-old daughter was located.

“As Hicks retreated downstairs to the living room to retrieve his phone, Defibaugh entered the room with a long kitchen knife, screaming, and came face-to-face with Hicks,” Warnick wrote. “Present in the room was her 12-year-old and 11-month-old sons sitting in the floor. The older son pleaded with Defibaugh to stop when she then turned and began screaming and cursing at him.”

Defibaugh then laid over top of the 12-year-old while he was attempting to care for the 11-month-old and continued to scream while holding a knife to the 12-year-old’s face, the complaint continued.

“The knife was also less than a foot from the 11-month-old who was seated parallel to his brother’s head,” wrote Warnick. Defibaugh then went outside, and while she was there, Hicks locked her out of the house by screwing a board over the door.

The home was equipped with a camera system with audio and Warnick wrote that the entire episode was recorded on video up until the time when Defibaugh was locked out of the house.

Hicks told Warnick he unhooked the camera system to prevent Defibaugh from using an app on her phone that would allow her to see where in the house he and the three children were located, but after some time had passed Hicks believed Defibaugh had calmed down enough to come back inside and go to bed, so he let her back in the house, Warnick wrote.

“Defibaugh again became enraged and started screaming and she was trying to come after him [Hicks] as she was yelling,” wrote Warnick.

“She then retrieved another knife and he [Hicks] stated she plunged it towards him, stabbing him in the left torso while in the kitchen.”

Hicks suffered a deep laceration approximately one inch wide, from the stabbing and Warnick wrote that he recovered a bloody knife from the kitchen and observed blood throughout the home.

Child Protective Services reviewed the evidence and forbade Defibaugh from having further contact with her children.

“During the entire incident, their 12-year-old son, 3-year-old daughter, and 11-month-old son were present in the home,” Warnick wrote.

Warnick added attempted second-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of abduction and three counts of cruelty to children to Defibaugh’s charges the following day.

Defibaugh was arraigned June 30 and is scheduled for a bond hearing on Wednesday in Martinsville Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. She is currently jailed in the Martinsville City Jail.