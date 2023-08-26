The first graduate of the Piedmont Adult Drug Treatment Courts was honored in the Henry County Circuit Courtroom on Thursday.

Jessica Dudley was indicted July 22, 2020, on a charge of possession of methamphetamines and was assigned a public defender to represent her. On June 9, 2021, she pleaded guilty to the charge as a first offender, but instead of being sentenced for up to two years in prison, on June 22, 2022, she was ordered into a newly created drug court serving Martinsville and Henry County.

“The Piedmont Adult Drug Treatment Court was established in October 2021,” said Piedmont Community Services Justice Support Supervisor Quincy Gravely. “The program consists of five rigorous phases for adults with pending drug or drug-related charges. The program is a minimum of 12 months, with extended stays considered based on the participant’s progress. Our goals are to reduce drug use and associated criminal behaviors.”

Gravely said in order to qualify, an offender must volunteer for the program, be a resident of the 21st Judicial Circuit, have no more than a brief misdemeanor assault history, be at least 18 or older at the time of sentencing, meet five clinical criteria involving moderate or severe Substance Use Disorder, and have a reliable smartphone.

“The Piedmont Adult Drug Treatment Court is completely different than a traditional court. This court deals specifically with non-violent drug-related offenses outside of the traditional criminal justice system,” Gravely said. “The program provides judicial oversight and monitoring while providing drug offenders substance abuse treatment and probation. Ultimately, if an offender is struggling with drug abuse, instead of being sentenced to prison or jail with other offenders, the drug offender may receive substance abuse treatment instead.”

Recently retired Judge Joel Cunningham served for 19 years as a judge on the Circuit Court of the 10th Judicial Circuit and provided the keynote address for the inaugural graduation honoring Dudley.

“In drug court we don’t jail to punish,” Cunningham said. “In drug court the punishment is sanctioned right then and that’s why it’s effective. The long-term jail sentence just doesn’t work.”

Cunningham told the 44 people in attendance that 70% of the volunteers who qualify and participate in drug court, complete the program and return to become productive in society, a statistic that has no equal in the judicial process.

“The goal of a drug court is to help the individuals increase the likelihood of rehabilitation and to reduce recidivism and substance use,” Gravely said. “Essentially, these courts want to help non-violent offenders get the drug treatment they need to stay sober and to potentially stay out of the criminal justice system. The program helps offenders become stronger members of society who are less likely to become repeat offenders.”

Cunningham had not met Dudley prior to his impassioned speech Thursday. As he looked over the group of people sitting in the courtroom he asked: “Who is Jessica Dudley?”

A woman on the first seated row said “I am,” and Cunningham said: “I knew it was you. You have such a beautiful smile.”

“Following successful completion of the program, the judge may rule in three different ways: dismissal of the original charge; reduction of the original charge to a lesser charge with no active jail time to serve; or a suspended sentence,” Gravely said. “The Piedmont Adult Drug Treatment Court is a promising alternative to incarceration for individuals who qualify, and it provides people with evidence-based tools to learn how to live in recovery.”

A column, penned by this reporter in February 2022, elicited a letter to the editor of the Martinsville Bulletin by Judge G. Carter Greer.

“The recent article by Bill Wyatt concerning the need for a new approach to treat drug abuse serves as an opportunity to introduce the Piedmont Adult Drug Treatment Court (‘drug treatment court’),” wrote Greer. “Through the relentless efforts of Jim Tobin, former executive director of Piedmont Community Services, Engaging Martinsville, a group dedicated to improving life in the community, and other stakeholders, the drug treatment court came into existence last year, when our application to the Supreme Court of Virginia was approved.”

Greer explained that once a volunteer qualified for the program, the person will plead guilty to the charge or charges pending, and the court will take the case under advisement, and the defendant will be referred to drug treatment court. If the person successfully completes drug treatment court, Greer wrote that the charge will be reduced or dismissed.

“initially, the drug treatment court expects to have no more than 10 participants, and only defendants with charges pending in Henry County Court will be considered,” Greer wrote. “However, it is anticipated the drug treatment court will expand and accept defendants from Patrick County Circuit Court and Martinsville Circuit Court in the near future, if resources permit.”

Gravely told the Bulletin that the Piedmont Adult Drug Treatment Court now includes the city of Martinsville and Henry County, and has a total of eight participants, while Patrick County is under consideration to be added in the future.

“The National Institute of Justice studied the drug court model for a decade. The study showed that the program ‘reduced recidivism by as much as 40% and resulted, on average, in public savings of $6,744 per participant,’” Gravely said. “Jurisdictions with drug courts show an eight to 26 percentage point decrease in crime rates, according to the Office of National Drug Control Policy.”

Gravely said Dudley attended courts as scheduled, participated in treatment, complied with supervision, adhered to the case plan, attended weekly office visits to Piedmont Community Services, welcomed monthly random home visits, conducted random drug tests (at least two times a week), obtained medical assessment, and “changed people, places and things.”

“Jessica has become a certified Peer Specialist so she can help others that are in a similar situation that she was in. Jessica has rebuilt her relationship and trust with family and friends that were lost,” Gravely said. “Jessica is currently working at Piedmont Community Services in the Occupational Training Program.”

As of this week, Gravely said Dudley has now been substance abuse free for more than a year.

“Do not worry or be concerned that there is only one graduate here today,” Cunningham said. “Just one person will have an impact on everyone around them and it has a multiplying effect. Countless people will be positively affected by this one person who has succeeded in overcoming an addiction and there will be others, many more, to come.”