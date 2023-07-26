A Martinsville Circuit Court grand jury handed down 76 certified and 17 direct for a total of 93 indictments against 42 people Monday.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is the grand jury’s determination that enough evidence exists to hold a trial.
- Mallory Christine Ballance, 23, Rural Hall, North Carolina, on or about March 30: Concealment - alter price tags.
- Christine Sarah Barnette, 43, Cary, North Carolina, on or about April 8, 2022: Two counts of assault and battery of a law enforcement officer, elude police.
- Katherine Shawna Bishop, 33, Fieldale, on or about June 14: Two counts of possess schedule I/II drugs.
- Kasey Shane Blake, 33, Stuart, on or about Nov. 17: Two counts of attempted 2nd degree murder, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, destruction of property.
- Danielle Kathleen Blount, 47, Rocky Mount, on or about Feb. 6: Possess schedule I/II drugs.
- Kathryn Elizabeth Braxton, 30, Axton, on or about Aug. 2: Four counts of possess schedule I/II drugs.
- Amanda Ann Bryan, 43, Martinsville, on or about April 12, 2022: Three counts of possess with intent to distribute schedule I/II drugs.
- Michelle Leigh Clemmer, on or about July 20: Failure to appear.
- Melinda Lynn Craft, 47, Axton, on or about Dec. 11: Three counts of possess with intent to distribute scheduled I/II drugs, possession of a firearm by a felon, sell schedule I/II drugs while possessing a firearm, assault and battery of a law enforcement officer.
- Amanda Sue Denny, 40, Martinsville, on or about Sept, 13: Two counts of possess schedule I/II drugs.
- Thomas Dean Dodson, 31, Martinsville, on or about Feb. 3: Three counts of assault and battery of an EMT or paramedic.
- Marshall Lee Felton, 20, Martinsville, on or about May 9: Felony failure to appear.
- Austin W. Gammon, 28, Bassett, on or about Jan. 13: Malicious wounding.
- Pamela Hope Gorham, 58, Martinsville, on or about Feb. 18: Hit and run.
- Jasmine Danielle Hairston, 32, Martinsville, on or about April 13: Elude police.
- Brandon Rayne Hale, 24, Martinsville, on or about Dec. 4: Three counts of possess with intent to distribute schedule I/II drugs.
- James Brad Halsey, 39, Martinsville, on or about Sept. 25: Statutory burglary of a building.
- Stephanie Denise Holland, 56, Martinsville, on or about Feb. 4, 2022: Possess schedule I/II drugs.
- Jonathan Keith Hunt, 49, Martinsville, on or about March 24: Possession of a firearm by a felon.
- Markisha Iesha James, 30, Martinsville, on or about Dec. 22: Two counts of grand larceny, two counts of statutory burglary of a building, two counts of destruction of property.
- Taneasha Shavon Law, 33, Martinsville, on or about Dec. 22: Statutory burglary of a building, grand larceny, destruction of property.
- Francisco Augesto Lopez, 49, Martinsville, on or about Feb. 14: Attempted abduction.
- Tamarius Keshun Martin, 23, Martinsville, on or about Feb. 6: Aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, maliciously shoot into an occupied building.
- Michael Paul McAdams, 28, Stuart, on or about June 1: Failure to appear.
- Daniel Ray Pack, 38, Stuart, on or about April 14: Attempted malicious wounding.
- Shanya Ann Parkinson, 26, Raleigh, North Carolina, on or about May 31: Forgery of counterfeit currency.
- Steve Carroll Paschal, 47, Ringgold, on or about April 11: Possession of ammunition by a felon.
- Amanda Shanese Peatross, 40, on or about Nov. 10: Possess schedule I/II drugs.
- Ryan Gregory Penn, 29, Collinsville, on or about Nov. 13: Three counts of possess schedule I/II drugs, possession of an unlawful chemical compound.
- Tyrece Omar Penn, 31, Bland, between Jan. 1, 2019 and Dec. 31, 2019: Two counts of rape.
- Warren Homer Philpott, 55, Floyd, on or about Nov. 29: Possess schedule I/II drugs.
- Kayla Lynn Ratliff, 36, Bassett, on or about Sept. 27: Possess schedule I/II drugs.
- Tyler Lee Rodger, 24, Martinsville, on or about Aug. 23: Possess schedule I/II drugs.
- Hakeem Jamal Shareef, 37, Roanoke, between Nov. 1, 2010 and Dec. 21, 2010: Aggravated sexual battery of a victim less than 13.
- Brittany Nicole Stone, 35, Martinsville, on or about Nov. 24: Cruelty/injury to children.
- Shymell Dominique Trotter, 32, Martinsville, on or about Dec. 8: Possess schedule I/II drugs.
- Brian Marquis Tucker, 38, Collinsville, on or about May 9: Felony failure to appear.
- Nathaniel Gary Turner, 72, Martinsville, on or about Nov. 14: Hit and run.
- Joseph Michael Whitten, 44, Eden, North Carolina, on or about Feb. 19: Possess schedule I/II drugs.
- Ashley Elizabeth Wilson, 29, Collinsville, on or about Aug. 8, 2021: Possess schedule I/II drugs.
- Curtis Franklin Wilson II, 36, Ruffin, North Carolina, on or about Jan. 28, 2020: Bigamy.
- Robert John Wilson, 43, Martinsville, on or about Dec. 3: Possess schedule I/II drugs.