A judge sentenced a Martinsville man to serve six years in prison for attempted murder after shooting at, and striking, an occupied vehicle.

Corey Jemond Cunningham, 38, of Martinsville, was sentenced by Martinsville Circuit Judge G. Carter Greer on Thursday for maliciously shooting at a car and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, in addition to attempted murder. A charge of reckless handling of a firearm had been previously dismissed.

Greer suspended 17 years of the 23-year sentence, leaving Cunningham with an active term of six years behind bars. Cunningham has been in the Martinsville City Jail since his arrest Oct. 28.

At a trial just over two month ago, Crystal Graham, who identified herself as the mother of Cunningham's 5-year-old child, testified she brought their child over to the residence on Prospect Hill Drive on Oct. 19 where Cunningham's mother had agreed to babysit while Graham worked.

"I went to my daughter's grandmother's house on Prospect Hill Drive to drop my daughter off," Graham said. "I was in my vehicle leaving when I heard the grandmother yelling and I saw fire coming from his [Cunningham's] hands. He was shooting at my car. He was standing in the doorway of the home and his mother was screaming 'go, go, go.'"

Graham said she drove a short distance away and called 911 and when police arrived she drove back to the home.

John Sweezy, Cunningham's attorney, asked Graham how many shots she heard and what type of vehicle she drove. She said her vehicle was a 2019 Nissan Altima and she heard "two or three shots."

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Scott Albrecht produced photographs showing a single bullet hole in the lower driver's side of her car.

Martinsville Police officers testified when they arrived they found Cunningham's mother, his brother and a small child in the backyard. Cunningham was found inside laying on a bed and a 9mm Taurus handgun was also located inside the home.

Investigator Justin Willard testified that he recovered a spent casing on the ground near where Crystal Graham said she had seen Cunningham standing when she saw fire coming from his hands.

Officer Logan Bowman arrested Cunningham and video footage of his body cam was played in the courtroom showing Cunningham seated in the back of the police car, talking to Bowman who was standing immediately outside of the car.

"I'm going crazy in my head," Cunningham was shown saying on the video. "I have no ill will toward anybody except for him and her."

Cunningham had also spoken to Bowman of an alleged sexual encounter that he witnessed between Crystal Graham and another man.

Forensic Scientist Wendy Gibson from the Virginia Department of Forensic Science out of Roanoke testified that the spent casing matched the 9mm Taurus that was recovered from the home.

In closing arguments, Sweezy said the evidence didn't support a charge of attempted murder.

"One shot was fired and he said he shot at the vehicle," said Sweezy. "This young man is overcharged. There's no question he shot at an occupied vehicle."

Albrecht offered a differing opinion.

"There is more than enough evidence from his own statement that he intended to kill her," Albrecht said. "He just got lucky, but he intended to hit Ms. Graham. Premeditation only has to be a fleeting moment, not months and months."