A Martinsville man was sentenced Thursday to serve 34 years in prison for distributing cocaine.

William Robert Hairston, 61, of Martinsville, will be 95 years old when he is released from prison after Martinsville Circuit Court Judge G. Carter Greer suspended 176 years of Hairston's 210-year sentence, leaving an active prison term of 34 years.

A Martinsville Circuit Court grand jury handed down 177 sealed indictments indictments against 31 people on July 25, 2022. When they were unsealed five days later, arrests were made that included 59 counts of selling drugs and 19 counts of distribution of drugs. Seven of those distribution charges were against Hairston.

When a person is convicted of a third or subsequent offense of a controlled substance classified as Schedule I or II, the minimum mandatory sentence is 10 years, to be served consecutively with any other sentence.

A week after Hairston was arrested, Martinsville Police Chief Rob Fincher, who was the deputy police chief at the time, told the Martinsville Bulletin that the drug problem in Martinsville is sad.

"For the most part, that's what really drives our crimes," Fincher said. Crack and cocaine used to be the bad drugs, and later it because pills, "but that has changed. It's not an issue like it once was. Now it's meth and heroin."