A former Henry County deputy was back in Martinsville Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon for a hearing on two motions filed by his defense attorney.

Rayshaun O’Shea Junio Gravely, 24, of Martinsville, is scheduled for trial by jury Oct. 10 on charges of assault and battery, strangulation with injury, malicious wounding and abduction by force or intimidation in connection with a Dec. 24 incident involving a woman who is a Henry County sheriff’s deputy.

Gravely’s attorney, Public Defender Sandra Haley, argued before Judge G. Carter Greer to disallow the prosecution’s use of the word “victim” to describe the woman Gravely is alleged to have assaulted and wounded as well as referencing any prior offenses involving her client.

“Was she a victim?” Haley asked. “This has not been established as fact. And the use of prior bad acts; any prior relationship is highly prejudicial and we ask that the court restrict that evidence.”

Gravely pleaded no contest to an amended charge of disorderly conduct and given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and ordered to pay $351 in fines and court costs in May after he was charged with felony strangulation resulting in wound or injury in relation to an incident on June 6, 2021, involving the same woman.

No contest, or Nolo contendere, is a plea by which a defendant in a criminal prosecution accepts conviction as though a guilty plea had been entered but does not admit guilt.

The day after Gravely’s arrest, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement saying that he was no longer employed by the Sheriff’s Office.

“In our administration of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, we have always expressed to every employee our expectation to conduct themselves as an example of actions and trust to our community,” the statement read. “We have never tolerated any wrongful conduct and this expectation has not been upheld.”

Martinsville Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott Albrecht noted that the case involved injury and would be proven by the prosecution.

“The term ‘victim’ is used by every jurisdiction,” Albrecht said. “It does not impart feelings or a belief by using the term ‘victim.’”

Albrecht said he had not considered the use of prior acts in prosecuting the case until he had read Haley’s motions.

“I hadn’t thought about it,” said Albrecht. “It is a domestic case and there are rules of evidence we have to follow. Restricting the commonwealth now is premature.”

Greer gave Haley an opportunity to respond and she returned to her argument of the first motion saying: “The use of the word ‘victim’ is highly improper. It breeds presumption of guilt.”

Greer met Haley halfway on the first motion by agreeing to disallow the prosecution’s use of the word ‘victim,’ but only until the prosecution had presented its evidence.

“After the evidence is in, the commonwealth may use ‘victim’ because they are trying to persuade a jury,” said Greer.

The motion to disallow the presentation of prior bad acts was taken under advisement by Greer.

“Case law supports its use and he’s charged with malicious wounding,” Greer said. “I don’t want to hamstring the commonwealth’s case.”

In the previous case, to which Gravely was sentenced to a 90-day suspended sentence, the criminal complaint on file alleged that a woman, who was Gravely’s girlfriend at the time, got into an argument in the parking lot of the Sportsman’s Club at 47 Fayette St. over her speaking to another man and she told police that Gravely “pushed her up against his car and put his hand around her throat and began to choke her.”

The woman provided police with picture that included the time and date stamps showing bruising to her neck and a photo of Gravely’s neck where she said she scratched him to get free.

The complaint filed by Captain Of Police Operations Sandy Hines related to the Dec. 24 incident states that Gravely grabbed a woman by her neck and choked her “until she felt like she was going out.” She could not breathe, “and everything started going blurry.” The accused struck her in her left eye with a closed fist, causing a wound that required five stitches, and twisted her arm,” Hines wrote.

The woman ran into the bathroom where she gathered herself and called 911, the report states. While she was on the phone with the 911 center, he grabbed her by the arm and pulled her back into the bedroom, where he sat on her so that she could not get up or leave, it states. She was taken by ambulance to the emergency room, where she was treated, the report states.