A judge has ruled a review hearing will be continued for another six months in a first degree murder case involving the death of a Martinsville woman.

Randy Jurden Largen, 51, was due in Martinsville General District Court on Monday morning, but his case was continued for the 11th time since his arrest just over three years ago.

On July 23, 2020, a woman was beaten by a man who broke into her apartment on Rives Road, police have said.

The 911 Communications Center received a hang-up call from the Martinsville Lofts apartments at 900 Rives Road at 7:07 a.m. Officers were en route to the residence when they were flagged down at the intersection of Starling Avenue and Mulberry Road by a woman in a car who identified herself as the person who had made the call, said Martinsville Deputy Police Chief Rob Fincher, who is now Martinsville’s police chief.

Friends identified the victim as Cindra G. Martin, who, they said, had managed to escape after being attacked but succumbed to her injuries on Aug. 4, 2020.

“He broke her door down and beat her to death,” Hazel White told the Bulletin. “She worked at the city police department but had stopped working when she got sick.”

Largen, who police said was a resident at a neighboring apartment, was arrested on Aug. 6, 2020, two weeks after the incident occurred, and charged with first degree murder, entering a house to commit assault and battery, and malicious assault resulting in injury to the victim.

A release stated Martin was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where she was receiving treatment for her injuries, but Norma Gravely, who said she was Martin’s best friend, told the Bulletin that Martin had died.

“All I know is Cindra Martin was beaten really bad and died at the Baptist Hospital,” Gravely said.

The Martinsville Police Department posted on the department’s Facebook page on Aug. 7, 2020, that as a result of Martin’s death, they had reclassified the case against Largen as a homicide investigation.

Brian Davis, who said that he worked with Martin at the police department, commented: “I can assure the public that we all loved Cindra at MPD (Martinsville Police Department). She was the beautiful smiling face at the front desk that greeted the public often.”

The Virginia Judiciary Online Case Information System shows Largen as being in the custody of a mental hospital, but does now list which facility.

The Martinsville General District Court Clerk’s Office told the Bulletin on Tuesday that the review hearing scheduled for Monday would be rescheduled in six months, pending an agreeable time between the attorneys and the court.

As of late Tuesday, that date had not been set.