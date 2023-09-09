A Patrick County Circuit Court grand jury issued 51 indictments Tuesday against 27 people.
Seven people were indicted on drug-related charges, and four were charged with alleged crimes involving the theft of catalytic converters.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt.
- Henry Galeas, on or about Jan. 18: Reckless handling of a firearm causing serious injury and unlawfully shoot in an occupied dwelling.
- Brittany Nicole Owens, on or about Aug. 14, 2022: Child endangerment.
- Andrew Tyler Clifton, on or about Aug. 14, 2022: Child endangerment.
- Joseph Eugene Dodd, on or about April 3: Hit and run involving attended property.
- Darian Rayburn Tatum, on or about Jan. 10: Elude law enforcement.
- Susan Michelle Smith, on or between Feb. 1 and March 17: Two counts of larceny of a catalytic converter.
- William Napier, on or between Feb. 1 and March 17: Conspiracy to commit larceny of a catalytic converter.
- Tony Lee Epperson, on or between Feb. 1 and March 17: Six counts of larceny of a catalytic converter, two counts of conspire to commit larceny of a catalytic converter.
- Crystal Kathleen Luckado, on or about April 16: Assault and batter of a law enforcement officer.
- Anthony Leroy Brannon, on or about Feb. 27: Malicious wounding.
- Crystal Sue Darrah, on or about Jan. 14: Grand larceny of a vehicle.
- Andrew Manuel Tapenes, on or about April 22: Elude law enforcement.
- Dale Anthony Helms, on or about May 20: Assault and batter of law enforcement officer.
- Debbie Jean Sexton, on or about Feb. 24: Assault and batter of law enforcement officer; on or between Sept. 1, 2022 and Dec. 28, 2022: Destruction of property.
- Wendy Marie Tilley, on or about July 18, 2022: Grand larceny of a motor vehicle; on or about Aug. 23, 2022: Grand larceny of a motor vehicle.
- Dillard Clayton France Jr. on or about June 13: Two counts of domestic assault and battery—3rd offense, child endangerment.
- William Scott Jackson, on or between July 15 and July 19: Malicious wounding.
- Anthony Leroy Brannon, on or about Feb. 27: Abduction, prevent 911 call.
- Brandi Gibbs Crews, on or about March 25: Possession of methamphetamine.
- Matthew Blake Foley, on or between Jan. 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023: Object sexual penetration, sodomy of a victim 13 years or older.
- Vershonda Tamika Renne Lewis, on or about Feb. 11: Carrying a concealed weapon, possession of schedule I/II drugs, possession of schedule I/II drugs while possessing a firearm.
- James Robert Mullins, on or about Jan. 28: Possession of oxycodone, possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine.
- Brittany Nicole Owens, on or about Aug. 15, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine.
- Billy Joe Plaster, on or about Feb. 9: Possession of methamphetamine.
- Susan Michelle Smith, on or between Feb. 1 through March 17: Four counts of larceny of a catalytic converter, conspiracy to commit larceny of a catalytic converter.
- Lori Beth Tate, on or about Jan. 13: Possession of methamphetamine.
- Russell David Worley, on or about Oct. 8, 2022: Possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine.