A Patrick County Circuit Court grand jury issued 53 indictments Monday against 29 people.
Five people were indicted on drug-related charges, four were charged with strangulation of another person and two were charged with welfare fraud.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is the grand jury’s determination that enough evidence exists to hold a trial.
- Kasey Shane Blake, on or about Nov. 18: Elude law enforcement.
- Jerry Lyndon Blakely, on or about Nov. 20: Possession of a firearm by a violent felon.
- April Dawn Bowman, on or about March 2, 2022: Break and enter.
- Jordan Anthony Capps, on or about Jan. 17: Destruction of property.
- Summer Nicole Collins, on or between June 1, 2022 and Dec. 31, 2022: Welfare fraud, welfare perjury.
- Jammie Matthew Craddock, on or about Dec. 24: Strangulation.
- Zachary James Denny, on or about Aug. 2: Grand larceny of a motor vehicle.
- Alvis Mcray Foley, on or about Feb. 14: Possess schedule I/II drugs, possess schedule III drug.
- Roger Lundy Fox Jr., on or between Jan. 1 and April 5: Remove/alter a vehicle serial number, two counts of possession of a firearm by a violent felon, possession of stolen property.
- Clinton Haley, on or about Nov. 26, 2019: Possess schedule I/II drugs.
- Travis Lee Hawks, on or between June 1, 2022 and Sept. 1, 2022: Obtain utilities by scheme.
- Lonnie Lee Howell, on or about Oct. 30: Strangulation, abduction.
- Justin Leon Hylton, on or about Jan 17: Strangulation, abduction.
- Raymond Chiron Jax III, on or about Nov. 8: Two counts of grand larceny.
- Michael Wayne Kessler, on or between March 21 and March 29: Larceny of catalytic converter, grand larceny.
- Johnathan Eugene King, on or about Aug. 17: Elude law enforcement.
- Shannon Dawn Lane, on or about Sept. 17, 2021: Grand larceny, burglary.
- Corey Adam Martin, on or about March 5: Two counts of assault and batter of a law enforcement officer, possess schedule I/II drugs.
- Mathew Lamar Neace, on or about Dec. 3: Possession of a firearm by a violent felon, strangulation, abduction.
- Dionte Morris Nowlin, on or about Dec. 29: robbery using a firearm, abduction, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
- William Tyler Pearson, on or about March 21: Grand larceny, break and enter.
- Melissa Prater Rumley, on or about May 1, 2022: Three counts of obtain money by false pretense.
- Matthew Ryan Scott, on or about July 14, 2020: Possess with intent to distribute schedule I/II drug.
- Jessica Sutphin Smith, on or about Dec. 30: Driving while under the influence—1st offense, two counts of possess schedule I/II drugs, reckless driving.
- Christina Gaye Testerman, on or between March 27, 2021 and April 3, 2021: Grand larceny.
- Frank McKinnley Washington, on or about Nov. 5, 2021: Construction fraud.
- Johnathan Christopher Woodie, on or about Oct. 5: Grand larceny.
- Barry Zwerling, on or between Oct. 1, 2022 and Jan. 31, 2023: Welfare fraud, welfare perjury.