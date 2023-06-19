A Patrick County man was sentenced last week to 17 years for the attempted first-degree murder of his wife, but will serve five years and six months in prison.

Keith Edward Hughes, 57, of 1153 Willis Road in Meadows of Dan, was arrested on Sept. 6 after he "allegedly sent multiple detailed and violent electronic messages to his wife, Tamara Hughes, 52, and another person" throughout the morning, "stating his intent to come to her workplace and shoot her and another," a release from the Patrick County Sheriff's Office stated.

Hughes' wife was working at Capewell Aerial Systems in Meadows of Dan, and when company officials learned of the threats, they notified the Patrick County Sheriff's Office, and Lt. Steve Austin and Deputy C.L. Elgin responded to the scene, the release stated.

While Austin and Elgin were talking with Capewell officials in the parking lot, Hughes drove up in a vehicle with a rifle beside him and Elgin and Austin immediately arrested him, the release said.

"The suspect arrived at his wife's workplace within minutes of his last threat to her, armed with a loaded high-powered rifle and extra ammunition; our deputies arriving before Hughes, most likely averting a tragedy," Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said in the release.

Hughes was jailed in the Patrick County Jail without bond. He pleaded not guilty of attempted first-degree murder, extort in writing and two counts of violation of a protective order.

He was found guilty of all charges, and on Wednesday in Patrick County Circuit Court, Hughes was sentenced to 17 years with 11 years and six months suspended, leaving an active prison sentence of five years and six months.