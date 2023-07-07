A registered sex offender is back in jail again after being charged with more sex offenses.

Travis Noland Weaver, 36, of Martinsville, was sentenced to six years with five years and six months suspended and $1,676 in fines and costs after being convicted on March 22, 2012, of sexual battery and taking indecent liberties with a child.

Nolan was subsequently required to be listed in the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry.

Arrest reports with the Martinsville Sheriff's Office indicate Nolan was arrested June 30 on charges of rape by force or threat, sexual object penetration where the victim is less than 13 years of age and the suspect is more than 18 years old, and intercourse with a victim that is under 13 years old and the suspect is older than 14.

The new charges are all related to an offense date of June 1, 2021.

According to two criminal complaints by Martinsville Police Sgt. Jason Vaughan on file in the Martinsville Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Clerk's Office, two juveniles complained to police June 26 of sexual assaults against them by Weaver.

The Martinsville Bulletin does not name alleged victims in cases involving sexual assault or similar elements.

A child advocacy interview was conducted with two juveniles June 30 and Vaughan wrote that the two girls stated they had both been penetrated during intercourse with Weaver on several occasions. One of the girls stated that Vaughan had also fondled and penetrated her with his hand.

One of the girls said the sexual assaults had been occurring for the past two years and the second girl said the sexual assaults against her had occurred on several different occasions over the past four years, Vaughan wrote.

The charges of sexual object penetration and intercourse involving a victim under 13 years of age are both punishable with a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison. The rape charge, if convicted, is punishable by five years to life.

Weaver is due to be arraigned in Martinsville Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Tuesday.