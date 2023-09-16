A murder case in Henry County involving four people, and resulting in the shooting death of Pamela Morse, came to a close in Henry County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Casey Lynn Rogers, 30, of Roanoke, was sentenced to an active prison term of 60 years and ordered to pay $9,907.42 in costs for the first-degree murder of Morse, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, grand larceny of Morse’s vehicle, grand larceny of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

A jury returned guilty verdicts against Rogers at a trial in December and she has been incarcerated in the Henry County Adult Detention Center awaiting sentencing since that time.

Pamela Morse was the wife of retired Henry County Investigator David Morse and testimony at trials involving David Morse, Rogers, and Collin Joshua Russell, revealed a plan to murder Pamela Morse was made and executed. Fitzgerald overdosed on blood pressure medication while in the Henry County Jail and died before her trial date.

Henry County Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Nester admitted at Rogers’ trial that his case lacked forensic evidence placing Rogers at the scene of the crime, but in the end, he said the preponderance of evidence regarding the events leading up to and after Morse was shot twice in the head while in her bed on May 13, 2020, would be enough for anyone with common sense to convict Rogers of murder.

Rogers’ attorney, John Swezey, maintained a burden of proof of the charges against his client had not been met by the prosecution.

Evidence presented at trial indicated Tann Fitzgerald was David Morse’s girlfriend and Fitzgerald had attempted to cause Pamela Morse to overdose on heroin and nitroglycerin by spiking Pamela’s soft drink.

Evidence then pointed to Fitzgerald soliciting the help of Rogers and Russell, Roger’s boyfriend, to kill Pamela while David was at work and make the crime look like part of a burglary.

David Morse was working the third shift in Woolwine at the time, and numerous texts between David and Fitzgerald during the night before an on the morning of Pamela’s death established the murder plot, Nester explained.

Although Rogers, Russell and Fitzgerald indicated to police they had handled the murder weapon, recorded phone calls between Russell and Rogers played during the Roger’s trial pointed to Fitzgerald as the person who shot and killed Pamela.

Nester explained to the jury that regardless of who pulled the trigger, a person involved in a crime where a murder was committed could still be convicted of the murder.

Rogers maintained in her answers to police and in her testimony to the jury that she remained outside the house and heard two muffled shots that came from inside.

Rogers, Russell and Fitzgerald were all found the next day at a property in Franklin County where Russell had spray-painted Pamela Morse’s stolen Jeep. The woods nearby contained items belonging to David and Pamela Morse. The murder weapon was also found on the property.

Russell was convicted of an amended charge of second-degree murder, and amended charge of conspiring to commit second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, grand larceny of a firearm, grand larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Russell was sentenced to 90 years with 35 years suspended and ordered to pay $14,264 in restitution and costs.

David Morse was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and was sentenced to 60 years with 30 years suspended and ordered to pay $13,310 in restitution and costs.

Fitzgerald was charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Charges against Fitzgerald were dismissed after she died.

Rogers was sentenced to 108 years with 48 years suspended for her involvement in the crime, bringing the murder case of Pamela Morse to a close.