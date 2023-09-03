Andrew Russell Tabor, 41, of Stuart, is in the Patrick County Jail, charged with stabbing his mother to death, but a glimpse into his past reveals a pattern of concerning behavior.

Near the end of the school day on Aug. 23, a Stuart Elementary School teacher noticed a man had wandered onto school property. Something about the situation didn’t feel right to her.

“Near the end of the school day, a teacher on the playground noticed an individual demonstrating concerning behavior as the individual walked onto school grounds,” Patrick County Superintendent Jason Wood wrote to students and families. “The teacher quickly acted, diverted the individual away from children while other adults returned students inside the school by taking an alternative route.”

Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said Tabor’s presence didn’t feel right to the teacher.

“She recognized that Tabor was not a normal visitor or parent at the school. She also saw him walking into the parking lot while most visitors are driving,” said Smith. “She has an instinctive feeling that something was not normal.”

As school staff quickly saw to the safety of the students returning to a school with locked doors, School Resource Officer Dan Gray was summoned. Wood said Gray called for backup.

“By the grace of God, an off-duty police officer was in the car rider line and within seconds was on the scene,” wrote Wood. “Because of the quick response time from the SRO and law enforcement, the individual was quickly placed in custody.”

A release from the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office said that Gray obtained information from Tabor during the encounter that led other deputies to respond to Tabor’s home, about 600 feet from the school, where the body of Susan Ackermann Tabor, 67, was found. Susan Tabor was the mother of Andrew Tabor, and both lived at the home located at 306 Staples Ave. in Stuart.

The details of the encounter between Gray and Tabor remain unclear. Patrick County Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court Clerk Michele Joyce Bryant deferred the Bulletin’s request for a copy of the criminal complaint against Tabor to Patrick County Commonwealth’s Attorney Dayna Kendrick Bobbitt. Bobbitt’s office initially referred the Bulletin back to Bryant, but upon learning that Bryant had deferred the request to Bobbitt, the commonwealth’s attorney declined to release a copy, citing the information might compromise an ongoing investigation.

“I cannot elaborate, due to the ongoing status of the case,” said Smith, when asked for details of the encounter between Gray and Tabor.

Nearby residents said that Susan Tabor was seen earlier that day out with a friend and that they had heard Tabor didn’t have a weapon with him when he walked onto school property that afternoon, but appeared to be covered in blood.

While the details of the encounter between Gray and Tabor are under wraps, the residents in the area say the sheriff grew up in the neighborhood and Tabor was known and easily recognized by local law enforcement and a person with a troubled past including addiction and mental health issues.

Tabor’s police record on file with the Virginia Judiciary Online Case Information System, indicates Tabor’s troubles began to play out in the courtroom more than a decade ago.

In 2011, Tabor was sentenced in Salem General District Court to 12 months with 11 months suspended and $226 in costs for violation of a stalking protective order.

In 2013, charges of stalking with fear of death or assault and violation of a stalking protective order were dismissed against Tabor in Roanoke County General District Court, but the following year, in 2014, he was indicted by a Patrick County grand jury on two counts of using a hoax weapon to intimidate.

In 2017, Tabor was sentenced to 10 years suspended and $4,876.50 in fines and costs on the hoax charges. At the same court date, Tabor was also sentenced to seven years with five years and four months suspended for an amended charge of destruction of property, reckless driving, eluding police, and possession of marijuana. Earlier in the same year Tabor was sentenced to 90 days with 86 days suspended and $201 in costs for assault, all in the courts of Patrick County.

In 2020, Tabor was sentenced to 12 years with 10 years, three months, and 15 days suspended and $441 in fines and costs in Patrick County courts for two counts of attempting to extort money, and two counts of assault and battery.

In February, Tabor was sentenced to four months suspended and $179 in costs in Patrick County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court for the larceny of a vehicle and on Aug. 24 he was charged with the first-degree murder of his mother and appointed a public defender.

“I would ask that you please pray for this family as they are going through something I cannot imagine,” Wood wrote. “I know they need prayers as they mourn the loss of a wife, a mother, and a grandmother ... I ask that you pray for our school division as we mourn the loss of a former colleague, friend, and the grandmother of some of our precious students.”

Tabor is scheduled to appear in Patrick County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Nov. 16 for his preliminary hearing.