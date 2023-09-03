Two men have died and two others have been arrested in separate homicides investigated Saturday night and early Sunday by the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

Saturday night, just after 8 p.m., deputies responded to a call of a shooting that had occurred at a residence in the 4500 block of Irisburg Road in Axton.

"Our deputies responded and then encountered an individual exiting the house as they arrived on the scene. That individual was taken into custody without incident. He has since continued to cooperate with the investigation," said Sheriff Wayne Davis. "Our deputies entered the house. They located one male subject inside the residence who was deceased. He appeared to have died from gunshot wounds."

The incident has been determined to be domestic in nature.

"We were told the two had an on again — off again type of intimate relationship.

Deputies have charged John Andrew Brooks, 59, of the residence with second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the death of Bryant Richard Robinson, 36, of Stoneville, North Carolina.

Brooks is being held without bond at the Henry County Adult Detention Center.

Laundry mat stabbing

A Martinsville man was stabbed to death inside a laundry mat in Henry County early Sunday.

At 1:13 a.m., the 911 Communications Center received a call of a stabbing that had occurred inside the Scrub Board Laundry #2 at 2034 Rives Road.

When deputies arrived, they found William Clay Rumley, 47, of Dye Plant Road in Martinsville, lying on the floor with a stab wound to his neck, a release stated.

Despite the life-saving efforts by Henry County Public Safety, Rumley died of his injuries.

Police say they have determined that Kenneth Austin Tatum, 30, of 900 Rives Road, entered the laundry mat and began talking with a woman who was already inside. Although Tatum and the woman were not previously acquainted, Tatum tried to talk the woman into giving her phone to him.

Tatum became upset and Rumley stepped in-between Tatum and the woman to prevent Tatum from getting the phone, the release said.

Tatum then became upset with Rumley, and they began to argue. Tatum produced a knife during the argument and stabbed Rumley in the neck and then ran away from the laundry mat, the release said.

Police say deputies identified Tatum from the security cameras in the laundry mat and noticed that he was also injured during the incident and appeared to be bleeding heavily.

While Henry County deputies were still on the scene at the laundry mat, the Martinsville Police Department received a call of a domestic situation on Fairy Street in Martinsville and when officers arrived, they found Tatum. The release stated the officers also realized that the bleeding man in their Fairy Street domestic case appeared to be the same person wanted by Henry County deputies in connection with the stabbing death that had occurred at Scrub Board Laundry #2.

Tatum has been jailed in the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond on a charge of first-degree murder.