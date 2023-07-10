Two people were shot during an altercation that occurred at a mobile home in Fieldale Monday afternoon.

Just after 4 p.m., the 911 Communications Center received a call indicating that a person suffering a gunshot wound was in a vehicle in the parking lot of Rangeley 102 Mini Market and Deli at 1715 Dillons Fork Road in Fieldale, Sheriff Wayne Davis said.

Deputies arrived and spoke with the person in the vehicle and were told that the incident in which he was shot occurred at a mobile home on John Baker Road, about 4 miles away.

Davis said deputies responded to the mobile home and when they arrived they found a person inside suffering from multiple gunshot injuries.

"That subject was conscious and talking and we were able to interview that subject and through the preliminary investigative findings, after talking with both individuals, we have both individuals isolated and we know their identities," Davis said. "We have everyone involved in this and there's no danger to the community at this time."

The preliminary investigation indicates that the two became involved in an altercation when a firearm was produced, resulting in both of them being shot, Davis said.

When asked if the injuries appeared to be life threatening, Davis said one person had been transported to the hospital by helicopter and they were hoping to do the same with the other person because both of them "suffered very serious injuries."

Davis said it was too early in the investigation to know if charges would be filed or what they might be. The identities of the two people involved were not released.

Shortly after the 911 Communications Center was called, a Henry County deputy could be seen going through a dark gray SUV in the parking lot of Robert's Bestway, located across the street from Rangely 102. Crime scene tape was around the vehicle and the driver's side door was open.

A landing zone was setup in the parking lot of Victory Baptist Church, almost within sight of Rangely 102 and the man that was found in the vehicle was transported by ambulance to the church and then flown to a nearby hospital by Life-Guard.

On John Baker Road, investigators were combing the area and investigating the scene.